Saul Alvarez He is considered by many fans and boxing experts as the best pound for pound today. Having defeated Caleb Plant by knockout in early November, The Mexican unified the super middle belts and took a break for next year, although he is far from relaxing.

Canelo during the fight with Caleb Plant.

The boxer himself had reported that he would take a break until at least January 2022, when he believed he was going to sit down to talk with his coach and friend, Eddy Reinoso, about future plans. However, Canelo’s right-hand man has already taken a few steps forward and made a decision that will represent a career change for the Guadalajara-born.

THE UNUSUAL WAY CANELO LEARNED ABOUT THE WEIGHT CHANGE



Álvarez will venture into the cruising weight (up to 200 pounds) from next year, where he will seek to beat the monarch of the World Boxing Council (WBC), a belt that currently belongs to the Congolese Ilunga Makabu. However, Thabiso Mchunu, a South African boxer of the same category, later claimed his right to challenge the current champion, so the Mexican must wait to meet his next rival.

Canelo’s manager, Eddy Reinoso, was in charge of making the request in November, during the 59th Annual Convention of the WBC held in Mexico City. However, it seems that he forgot to inform his client beforehand. “I didn’t know anything about it.”, declared the Mexican boxer, owner of the super middle belts, in relation to the weight change.

The fight between ‘Canelo’ vs Ilunga Makabu for the super middleweight title has been approved. The Mexican will seek to be world champion for the 5th time instead in a different category. pic.twitter.com/g9V8HWmSJt – Pablo Carrillo (@PabloCarrilloL) November 17, 2021

“I found out on social media what Eddy had done. Then he called me and I said ‘Ok, whatever you want’. I never thought about going up to cruiserweight, although Eddy had some ideas out there. “added the 31-year-old athlete in an interview with World Boxing News, thus confessing that he learned the news in an unusual way.

Álvarez wants to take the crown from the Congolese Ilunga Makabu.

And that’s not all, because Álvarez said that, before the impact of the modification, he had no knowledge of Makabu, who may be his next rival. “After that, people on social media started posting videos and everything (of Makabu). That’s how I met him in action, but never before (I had heard of him). I don’t really care, I’m a fighter.”, Held.

In any case, what was done by his coach, with whom he has traveled side by side in a successful career so far, did not bother Canelo far from it, but it took him by surprise. “As I always say, if Eddy says something or tries crazy, I’ll join. I’m his warrior.”, he concluded.

