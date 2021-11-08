The destructive power of blows from Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez allowed him this Saturday to become the first Mexican to achieve title unification being the new “king” of super middleweight after beating the American by technical knockout in the eleventh round Caleb Plant.

“I am proud to make history and I dedicate it to Mexico and to all the fans that have supported me,” said Álvarez as soon as the 12-round fight concluded at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, the agency details. ..

With a destructive barrage of blows in the final minutes, Álvarez added another achievement to his list of boxing successes, which this time also left him a super billion dollar bag of millions of dollars.

The pound-for-pound Mexican superstar is the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world with the four important titles in his possession.

What belts does Canelo currently have?

Álvarez became the first 168-pound four-belt world champion in boxing history and left his mark at 57-1-2, 39 KOs, after adding the International Boxing Federation (IBF) title that was in 29-year-old Plant Power.

The Mexican champion joined the title to those he already held from World Boxing Council (CMB), of the World Association (AMB) and the World Organization (WBO) and did so thanks to consistent tactical performance culminating in a display of his vaunted power to finish the previously undefeated Plant (21-1, 12 KOs).

“It means a lot to me, to the history of Mexico, to be an undisputed champion. My respect for Caleb Plant. He is a very difficult fighter with a lot of skill,” Alvarez stressed.

Álvarez highlighted Plant’s attitude of wanting to continue in the fight Despite the punishment he had received and he recognized that this makes him great as a professional and a boxer.

“We are men at the end. I wanted to continue. We had a great fight today, ‘” said Álvarez, who had dominated the first six rounds, then gave up the next three, but in the 10th he emerged again with his best boxing and punching power. that in the end they were the ones who defined his historic triumph.

How much did Canelo earn for his victory?

In one of the most important matches of his career, the Mexican boxer had secured $ 40 million only to get into the ring to measure against Plant, as detailed by the specialized journalist Mike Coppinger.

Nevertheless, that figure could have tripled and exceeded 100 million thanks to income from television (PPV), sponsorship contracts and ticket sales.

In total, specialized media estimated that the 31-year-old Mexican an amount close to 140 million dollars would have been pocketed, while his rival could have received a much smaller amount but still positioned him within his best personal bags: between 10 and 13 million.

