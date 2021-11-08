Last Saturday, Saul Canelo Alvarez He showed off at the MGM Gran in Las Vegas and shouted to the sky: “Viva México cabrones”. He kept his promise and sent canvas to sleep Caleb Plant, who held out as long as he could against today’s best pound-for-pound. While, Dana White, president of the UFC, was at Madison Square Garden, celebrating the Mexican’s triumph in the middle of UFC 268.

White was in New York for his own mixed martial arts event, but he had one eye on what was going on with Canelo. As Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili battled for the rematch of the Ultimate Fighting Championship women’s strawweight championship, Dana was caught watching the boxing evening on a monitor.

White, in the middle of UFC 268, looking at Canelo. (Photo: Twitter)

The reason? The boss of the organization bet $ 100,000! that the Mexican won by knockout, and so it was. “I like Canelo, I saw the fight. I bet on him, that’s why I saw the fight. I bet 100,000 dollars that he won by KO.”, White shot with a laugh after being asked about Kamaru Usman’s desire to confront Saul. In total, it took just over $ 40,000.

Dana White’s confession

Dana White was seen watching the Canelo fight in full swing at UFC 268 off the side of the Octagon. UFC president says he bet $ 100,000 that Canelo was going to win by KO … congrats Dana. pic.twitter.com/320CO00UHI – Eduard Cauich (@ecauich) November 7, 2021

Canelo’s triumph over Plant

Canelo did not have it easy at all, but from the tenth round he came out determined to fulfill his omen that he was not going to allow the fight to reach the cards. And so it was, because in the eleventh round he hit a left hook that hit the American’s face squarely, he combined it perfectly with a right uppercut and even though he then threw the left again, the die was already cast and Plant it was collapsing thousandth by thousandth. They counted him to eight, he got up, but there was no case when the Mexican ignited the gunpowder and threw it again. Enough for all, the referee sang.

It was not another night for the Guadalajara-born, who became the first Latin American to unify the four belts. He did it in the super middleweight category (up to 76.2 kilos), where Álvarez put his WBC, WBA and WBO crowns on the line to snatch the IBF title from Plant. Thus, he took over the four titles.

Canelo beat Plant. (.)

In this way, at the age of 31, the Mexican left his record at 57-1-2, with 39 knockouts. He now holds the titles of the World Boxing Council (WBC), the World Association (WBA), the World Organization (WBO) and the International Federation (IBF). After the loss, Plant was 21-1 with 12 fast-track wins.

How much money Canelo and Plant pocketed

As reported by the Marca newspaper, just for the simple fact of getting into the ring, what was obtained by both had a floor of 40 million dollars for Canelo and between 10 and 13 million of the US currency for Plant, a difference that has to do with the number of belts that each one risked, in addition to the fact that the Mexican is the best pound for pound today.

Canelo beat Plant. (.)

To these numbers we must add the income they received for the Pay Per View (PPV) of televising, those that are not contemplated in the indicated above. Thus, what is pocketed by both represents a shocking amount of money, although they are not far from what is usually perceived in a combat of this type.

In his previous duel on the ring, during the victory against the British Billy Joe Saunders, for example, Canelo had made about $ 35,000,000 by winning the World Boxing Organization (WBO) super middleweight belt, although now the numbers would be higher.

