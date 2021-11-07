For the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC super middleweight world titles, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) became the undisputed champion with a sensational knockout of undefeated Caleb Plant (21- 1, 12 KOs) in the eleventh round. Plant came out with a jab in the first round. Canelo was circling the ring and collecting data. Canelo would eventually start to loosen his hands and he wouldn’t land too clean.

Plant stuck to the jab and did well. In the second, Canelo was applying a lot of pressure and moving forward as Plant threw well and landed a left. Canelo connected with a good right hand and kept pressing. Plant was countering well, but Canelo was landing the hardest shots. Plant released his hands early in the third with blows to the head and body. Canelo was pushing and landing the harder shots, but Plant was doing well with his boxing and movement. The fourth began with Plant landing several blows to the head and body.

It was close action, with Canelo landing the most impressive shots and Plant boxing well, with punches connecting. Plant making a good defense in the fifth and connecting more frequently, with Canelo stalking and looking to do damage with big shots. In the sixth, Plant unloaded with various combinations at the start. Canelo squeezed and tried to unload with body shots. Canelo started to cut the ring well and was doing better offensively with the jab. In the seventh, Canelo got ahead and was really looking to hurt. Canelo was sitting on his shots over at eight.

Plant was boxing and moving, but not throwing as much as he did in previous rounds. A battle of blows in the ninth. Canelo was doing most of the shooting, but Plant was blocking shots and was looking for counterattacks. The counters were landing and he was still holding on. In the 10th, Canelo kept pushing forward with Plant boxing and jabbing. Canelo was landing with heavy body shots.

During the eleventh round, Canelo landed several strong punches to knock Plant down for the first time in his career. Plant got up, with Canelo going right behind him with heavy blows to send Plant crashing down again and the fight was cut short.