Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez (56-1-2, 38 KO) wants to make history this Saturday at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, United States. The one from Jalisco, Mexico, may be the first fighter of Hispanic origin to accumulate all the titles of one peso in the so-called era of the four organizations, in this case the supermedia category.

His opponent in the long-distance match of this evening organized by PBC will be the American Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KO). For the appointment, this Saturday night, at dawn in Spain, Canelo contributes the WBA, WBC and WBO world championships, while Plant has the homonymous title of the IBF. As long as there is no tie, one of them will be enshrined as the best super middleweight on the globe.

The Aztec, the best boxer in recent years at any weight for most of the fans and analysts, has defeated in recent months Callum smith and Billy joe saunders, with the anecdotal encounter with Yildirim in the middle; thus it has been rising with the aforementioned belts. After leaving Golden Boy Promotions and becoming a free agent, he is at his most active and fruitful as a boxer in the last decade, which has reopened the debate about the role of promoters in the careers of the great boxing stars.

Of a much lower profile, but undefeated and with good technical quality, Plant has not fought since January, when he defeated his namesake Truax in a fight without much opposition. Therein lies the great difference between him and Álvarez, the shooting, the experience and the toughness of the rivals they have faced. For all this and for how untouchable he has been in recent years (leaving aside issues such as doping fluttering Team Reynoso, with several of his boxers and Canelo himself flirting with borderline episodes), the one from Guadalajara is considered a great favorite. in betting and analysis.

The victory of Canelo is paid at € 1.10 per euro wagered, while that of Plant at € 7.00, but there are also options to bet on multiple results of the fight, clicking on the title of the fight.

Here you have the possibilities of betting in our betting section. Luck!

To all the many attractions of the fight, the animosity that seems to exist between the two is added, which was revealed in the confrontation experienced a few weeks ago, where both contestants came to blows (which resulted in a cut in the Plant’s cheekbone). For this reason, Canelo has even recognized that he will have more desire than ever to beat and knock out the Nashville player with viciousness.

As a complement to the main contest, we will see an American contest between the former super middleweight world champion Anthony Dirrell (33-2-2, 24 KO) meeting at Marcos Hernandez (15-4-2, 3 KO). Dirrell tries to return to the stellar position in the great fights, since it is classified in the noble zone of world-wide lists WBA and WBC.

We will also see the very well married clash between the Dominican Elvis rodriguez (11-1-1, 10 KO) and the Mexican Juan Pablo Romero (14-0, 9 KO), at super lightweight. We will see how Rodríguez, seen until months ago as one of the great promises of world boxing, has recovered from his defeat against Kenneth Sims Jr. Romero is a rocky and expert rival (31 years old) for this fight that will define the future of both.

The Mexican will open the televised part of the gala King Vargas (34-0. 22 KO), brilliant WBC super bantamweight world champion from 2017 until his serious injury. Now he is back at 31 after more than two years in the dry dock after a major broken leg. His rival, prior to an almost agreed featherweight duel with Gary Russell, will be his compatriot Leonardo Baez (21-4, 12 KO), which has accumulated a good run with three consecutive victories in recent months.

The evening will be broadcast in Spain by FITE early in the morning from Saturday to Sunday, starting at 2:00. It can be hired here for about 12’95 euros at the exchange.