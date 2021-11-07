Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Photos: Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

The evening organized by PBC at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, United States, was definitive to crown the best boxer in the world.

Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez (57-1-2, 39 KO) shattered the illusion of the American Caleb Plant (21-1, 12 KO). The Mexican started calm, studying the rival and not caring about giving up any of the initial chapters of the unification. Plant’s jab was quite effective until, little by little, the aggressiveness and the enormous amount of power blows proposed by the Jalisco were decanting the rounds in his favor.

The cut of Tennessee’s cheekbone, that of the press conference and the face to face, seemed to reopen as a result of the third assault, increasing the psychological dominance of Álvarez, who almost always occupied the center of the ensogado. Half of the agreed time, six of the twelve rounds, they saw the three-time champion showing more and more ease when it came to looking untouchable and feeling stronger than ever, growing notably in the struggle and developing Reynoso’s plan to perfection. The impacts of the Aztec on Plant’s face, especially in the form of curved hands, tipped the balance favorably towards his interests, the redhead seeming to be ahead on the cards as he faced the last quarter of the agreed rounds in world title bouts.

The eleventh was the decisive round, because Canelo showed who rules world boxing. He threw Plant to the canvas after half a minute of time, the fruit of the previous punishment and the supreme aim of the best fighter on the planet, especially with a shocking vertical hook. The one from PBC rose meaningfully, and Álvarez mercilessly finished him off with blow after blow until “no more” was the winner of the unifying fight. One more, another different, but the same ending, successful for Guadalajara, now world champion of super middleweight in the four main world organizations. But he is still the King …

After all the hatred, boxing, that very violent sport, the one that must be eradicated from open television grills, the same one that minors cannot enter in some parts of Spain as its capital, showed its real face: two opponents embraced for a minute, talking, reasoning, hot and with beats touching two hundred per minute, fused in an emotional embrace. What violence, hey, some barbarians!

Elvis rodriguez (12-1-1, 11 KO) bounced back from his loss to Kenneth Sims with a great performance against the Mexican Juan Pablo Romero (14-1, 9 KO). The Dominican began with some caution, the fight being even in the first rounds, until the fight was uneven with a step forward from Rodriguez in the fourth round, knocking down his opponent; History repeated itself in the fifth after a great counter, which ended the actions after the count of ten by the referee.

King Vargas (35-0. 22 KO) returned after his serious injury with a great performance against Leonardo Baez (21-5, 12 KO), showing to be fully recovered from the time in the dry dock. The scores of 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91 reflected the enormous superiority of the former world champion, with variety in his attacks on the body of Báez, who will seek in his next fight to savor the honeys of triumph on a global level. .

As a semi-fund, the former super middleweight world champion Anthony Dirrell (34-2-2, 25 KO) destroyed Marcos Hernandez (15-5-2, 3 KO) in four rounds. Already in the first, Dirrell shook Hernández with hard croches, but did not end the fight, as it seemed. The following rounds were developed looking for the American to his rival, until he found him with a very hard uppercut in the fourth inning, producing a spectacular KO as a consequence.