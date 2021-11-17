The “Canelo” could give you a stroke of luck with his lottery ticket 0:36

(CNN) – Canelo Álvarez will try to become a five division champion after the World Boxing Council (WBC) confirmed a fight with Congolese boxer Ilunga Makabu, in the light heavyweight category.

At the 59th WBC Convention in Mexico City, the Board of Governors of this body unanimously approved the request of Álvarez’s coach and manager, Eddy Reynoso, to allow the Mexican to contest the light heavyweight title in May or June of 2021.

“The WBC unanimously approved Canelo to fight for the WBC light heavyweight world championship,” said Council President Mauricio Sulaiman.

“This is a surprise to me, but I’m sure it will continue to make history.”

Who could be Canelo’s next opponent? 3:02

Earlier this month, Alvarez became the first undisputed super middleweight champion with an 11th round TKO victory over then-undefeated IBF champion Caleb Plant.

Now, with the top four world super middleweight titles – the WBA, the WBC, the IBF and the WBO – the victory over American Plant in Las Vegas capped another historic year for Canelo, having defeated two previously undefeated champions, the British Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders.

The victories of Canelo Álvarez

Widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound in the sport thanks to this feat, the 31-year-old Álvarez had already won multiple world championships in three other categories – super lightweight, middleweight and light heavyweight – and has lost only once in 60 professional fights. .

With 57 wins and two draws, that lone loss came by majority decision to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas in 2013, with Alvarez losing the WBC light middleweight title in the process.

In the way of Alvarez’s quest for a fifth weight class title is Makabu, who has held the WBC cruiserweight title since defeating Pole Michal Cieslak for the vacant belt in January 2020.

The Congolese boxer extended his professional record to 28-2 in his most recent win over Olanrewaju Durodola of Nigeria in December last year.

Canelo vs. Usman? This is Dana White’s opinion about it 0:45

Makabu’s first loss came in his first professional fight in 2008, and his only other loss came at the hands of British boxer Tony Bellew in Liverpool in 2016.

Fighting in Bellew’s hometown at Everton Football Club’s Goodison Park Stadium, Makabu was knocked down in the third round, but the Congolese has recovered with nine straight wins.