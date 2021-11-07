The Mexican, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, managed to win the IBF 168-pound title, after beating by knockout in the eleventh round, Caleb Plant, With this victory, the Mexican became the first Aztec fighter to be the undisputed champion of the super featherweight division.

The first assault Caleb Plant He went out to move around the ring, Canelo, He was chasing him throughout his journey, the American still did not release his hands, the Mexican sought to corner him to cause harm, at one point Tapatío had him in the corner and released his right hand and caused damage to his rival’s ear

The second episode Plant he let go a little more, began to hit the Mexican’s face, his strategy was clear to move and avoid the exchange with Canelo, Plant He connected an Upper, but, it did not cause much damage in the Mexican

The strategy was very clear to Plant, walk the canvas and prevent Canelo reached him with some surprise, the faces of both began to show the traces of the conflict.

The sixth round, Canelo, went out to eat Caleb Plant, Saúl landed two right hands that caused a lot of damage to his rival, the strategy was broken and the American sought to get out of trouble by moving along the ring.

A6: Canelo Álvarez is in his 60th fight as a professional. He takes the round, but Plant presses.

The seventh episode Canelo let Plant If he proposed a fight, Caleb had him on the ropes but he respected him a lot and did not drop shrapnel the moment he had him at his mercy.

A8: Power-to-power lawsuit, is the one that is being lived in Las Vegas, between Canelo and Plant.

The rounds passed and in some moments the fight diminished in intensity, Canelo, continued insisting on knocking out Caleb Plant, But the American avoided falling into the Mexican’s trap.

The knockout came

Canelo came out in episode 10 willing to knock out Plant, He searched by all means, but, Caleb kept moving and avoided the blow.

A11: 🚨Vence 'Canelo' by NOCAUT🚨 A combination of high power knocked Plant down and he could not overcome the punishment of the tapatío.

It was not until round eleven where the knockout finally came, Canelo, connected an Upper that caused a lot of damage to Plant, who went to the ground and received the count of ten, Caleb managed to stand up, but, the Mexican was on top of him ready to finish him off.

He immediately connected a rectum that entered full to the face of Plant, Canelo, He reapplied the Upper and again Caleb went to the ground, at that moment, the referee decided to stop the fight.