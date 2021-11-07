He said in the previous Saúl Canelo Álvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) that the combat was going to be definitively inclined towards his interests from the seventh to the ninth rounds of a fight agreed to twelve rounds of three minutes each in the MGM Gran Garden Arena in Las Vegas (United States), before about 17,000 spectators. The fighter’s calculation of Guadalajara Mexico) It was not entirely precise, but seeing the development of the combat was a matter of time and patience so that Caleb Plant (21-1-0, 12 KO’s) kneel with the same solemnity with which ripe fruit falls from the tree.

+ RELIVE THIS HISTORICAL COMBAT IN THIS LINK

In the ring, the two best super middleweight fighters. On the one hand, Caleb Plant, 29, champion of the International Boxing Federation (IBF), undefeated until this past dawn, and on the other the bull of Jalisco, Saul Canelo Alvarez, holder of the titles of the supermedia of the World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA)); so that the winner of the fight would make history as the undisputed champion of the super middleweight or, as it is known in the slang, as a unified champion.

All the bets gave as a clear winner to a Canelo who went to the theater of dreams of Las Vegas accompanied by all his team and the singer of Manna who interpreted the song of ‘The king’, in which it was an omen of what was going to be lived in the ring, before a Plant who wore white pants and who at no time was a serious opponent for a Canelo who did a demolition job and that as he said at the end It was difficult for him to understand his opponent’s boxing a bit.

Canelo has shared the victory with his followers



Video

It cost Saúl and it cost many fans who emptied their wallets of tickets to enjoy the evening, who did not approve of the excessively conservative and somewhat timorous style of a Plant that was not Canelo’s rival. As if it were the game of cat and mouse, Saúl did not tire of chasing Caleb around the ring, shortening it, cornering his rival, who many times managed to get out of the harassment to which he was subjected, but who Basically he focused his boxing on an excessively conservative tactic and, as often happens in excessively conservative football teams, in the end the defenses pay for fatigue and skill and the attacker’s class prevails.

Canelo punished Plant over and over again, who sinned in excess of marking Saúl with the jab, hitting him ad nauseam with both hands, looking for the uppercuts, throwing good hooks and looking to hunt down the North American from Nashville with a descending right, which more than a right looked like a mallet, accompanied by a fearsome left crochet. At some point the fatigue, assuming all the wear, gave a bit the feeling that it could take its toll on Canelo, who ate some good against Plant, basically with the left, but without hurting himself excessively.

Canelo took a bag of 40 million dollars and Plant of 10 million dollars for the duel against Álvarez

The moment of truth

In Canelo’s golden corner with four rounds to go Eddy reynoso It reminded him that he was only 12 minutes away from glory, to be smart, to close his guard, not to despair and that he had to do the best four rounds of his career. The teacher encouraged the gifted student who accelerated the pace in the final sprint of an evening that brought together the flower and nothing from the present and from boxing history, such as Mike Tyson or Andy Garcia, to name two names. The final acceleration came with two rounds to go, in the 11th round. Again he pinned Plant against the ropes. He knocked him dry with a left hook followed by an uppercut that forced Caleb to drop to the knee. He got up as best he could and the referee Russell Mora he applied the bill to him, but he was half groggy. Canelo smelled blood and like a good annihilator he chased his prey through the ring, throwing all kinds of lethal blows at him, until this time Plant did fall to the ground. Undisputed victory for Canelo Álvarez, who makes boxing history and becomes the unified super middleweight champion after taking over the world belts in the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBA.

“What will be next? I don’t know, now it’s time to rest, “said Canelo from the center of the ring with the king’s crown and four belts before leaving through the front door of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the city where anything is possible and where a 31-year-old rock-solid fighter has once again made history in the noble art of the ring.

Gallery

Canelo knocks out Plant and becomes the unified super middleweight champion CAROLINE BREHMAN / .

THE SEVENTH IN HISTORY THAT GETS IT

Canelo is the first Latino boxer to unify all the belts in a division and the seventh in history, joining Bernard Hopkins (160 pounds in 2004), Jermaine Taylor (160 pounds in 2005), Terence Crawford (140 pounds in 2017), Oleksandr Usyk (200 pounds in 2018), Teofimo López (135 pounds in 2020) and Josh Taylor (140 pounds in 2021)

Read also Celes Piedrabuena

Read also Celes Piedrabuena

Read also Celes Piedrabuena

Read also .



