Saul AlvarezConsidered the best pound for pound today, he is on vacation after his knockout win over Caleb Plant in early November. The Mexican, facing what will be a 2022 of great challenges in his career, he’s relaxed, taking a breather after what was a hectic year in the ring.

Canelo is on vacation after his win over Caleb Plant.

Taking advantage of his days off, the boxer, who will venture into the cruiserweight (200 pounds) and will try to beat the monarch of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in his next fight, He witnessed a show by the singer Lucero and even went on stage to sing some songs, giving the artist a very special gift.

CANELO SING AT THE LUCERO SHOW

The businessman Carlos Bremen organized an end-of-the-year party for his financial group and the boxer was invited to the event, which had the presentation of Lucero. Committed to the celebration and dedication to the famous soloist, Canelo sang the song “Novia de América” ​​and then “Eso y Más”, by the former composer Joan Sebastián.

And it was not all. As the singer continued with her show, the boxer walked up to the stage and handed her a rose, then kissed her on the cheek. The video of the moment was captured by some people who witnessed the event and shared on social networks, where it quickly went viral.

Álvarez giving the artist a rose. Photo: Instagram.

After the show was over, the two met again in the dressing rooms and continued chatting. In fact, Álvarez himself shared an image with Lucero on his Instagram account and wrote: “Thank you for being in my tribute !! 🙏🏻”.

THE VIRAL VIDEO OF CANELO, SINGING AND GIVING HIM A ROSE TO LUCERO

CANELO’S MEETING WITH GIGNAC

The Mexican not only met his compatriot and famous singer, but also exchanged words and photos with André-Pierre Gignac, French striker from Tigres, another of the luxury guests at the event. It was the 36-year-old attacker who made a post with Canelo on social networks, thus expressing all his admiration for the boxer.

ÁLVAREZ AND HIS NEW CHALLENGE: THE CRUISE WEIGHT

Álvarez will venture into cruiserweight (up to 200 pounds) starting next year, where he will seek to beat the monarch of the World Boxing Council (WBC), a belt that currently belongs to the Congolese Ilunga Makabu. However, Thabiso Mchunu, a South African boxer of the same category, later claimed his right to challenge the current champion, so the Mexican must wait to meet his next rival.

Canelo’s manager, Eddy Reinoso, was in charge of making the request in November, during the 59th Annual Convention of the WBC held in Mexico City. However, it seems that he forgot to inform his client beforehand. “I didn’t know anything about it.”, declared the Mexican boxer, owner of the super middle belts, in relation to the weight change.

The fight between ‘Canelo’ vs Ilunga Makabu for the super middleweight title has been approved. The Mexican will seek to be world champion for the 5th time instead in a different category. pic.twitter.com/g9V8HWmSJt – Pablo Carrillo (@PabloCarrilloL) November 17, 2021

“I found out on social media what Eddy had done. Then he called me and I said ‘Ok, whatever you want’. I never thought about going up to cruiserweight, although Eddy had some ideas out there. “added the 31-year-old athlete in an interview with World Boxing News, thus confessing that he learned the news in an unusual way.

And that’s not all, because Álvarez said that, before the impact of the modification, he had no knowledge of Makabu, who may be his next rival. “After that, people on social media started posting videos and everything (of Makabu). That’s how I met him in action, but never before (I had heard of him). I don’t really care, I’m a fighter.”, Held.

In any case, what was done by his coach, with whom he has traveled side by side in a successful career so far, did not bother Canelo far from it, but it took him by surprise. “As I always say, if Eddy says something or tries crazy, I’ll join. I’m his warrior.”, he concluded.

