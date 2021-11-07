By Ryan Burton

LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant officially kicked off fight week with their grand arrivals at the MGM Grand on Tuesday.

All four major titles (WBC / WBA / WBO / IBF) will be on the line when they collide at the MGM Grand Garden Arena Saturday night. The fight will be distributed by Showtime Pay-Per-View.

At the press conference to announce the fight, words were exchanged between the two fighters. They even came to blows which resulted in Plant’s sunglasses causing a scratch underneath his eye.

Plant also referenced Alvarez’s 2018 failed drug test in which he tested positive for Clenbuterol which was blamed on contaminated meat.

It is safe to say there is no love lost between the two.

“It is personal for me but at the same time I am very relaxed. I am just waiting for the fight and I am just going to do my thing and win the fight, ”Alvarez explained.

The 31-year-old Alvarez has been in the ring with a who’s who list of top fighters over the years. He has shared the ring with the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Shane Mosley, and Miguel Cotto to name a few.

Even so, he believes that unifying all four titles and becoming Mexico’s first undisputed champion could trump all of those fights.

“This will be very high up for me. Maybe the most important win of my career with all the belts on the line, ”Alvarez told BoxingScene.com. “It means a lot. I’m going to be the first Mexican to accomplish this so it means a lot. “

Hennessy VSOP will be in Canelo’s corner at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, as he strives to make history.

Hennessy and Canelo share the belief that history is made by those with unwavering passion, discipline, and commitment to perfecting one’s craft.

Hennessy’s “Never stop. Never settle ”spirit is exemplified by persistence, whether it’s mastering craftsmanship to carefully select and blend up to 60 eaux-de-vie for VSOP Privilège or celebrating Canelo’s relentless drive to rise to the top with his historic 60th fight.

As the # 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, the diverse cultural icon and Hennessy ambassador continues to break new records in the sport of boxing, inspiring millions through his accomplishments both inside and outside of the ring.

From November 5 – 6, Hennessy VSOP will celebrate Canelo’s professional journey to sixty with immersive fan experiences at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, featuring special memorabilia that commemorates the boxing legend’s path to greatness