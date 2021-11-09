By Mauricio Sulaimán / Son of José Sulaimán / President of the WBC

Saúl Canelo Álvarez became, last Saturday night, the absolute world champion of super middleweight, by putting the American Caleb Plant out of combat in 11 rounds and, with this, he confirmed to be the best fighter pound for pound at this time .

It was not an easy battle for the Mexican, since he faced a rival with excellent technique, with many resources, resistance and exceptional physical condition; However, the Jalisco fighter, from the first round, went on the attack, particularly looking for the soft zones of who, until that moment, was the IBF super middleweight world monarch.

This last title was the only one that Saúl Álvarez needed to become the first Mexican, and also Latin American, to be the absolute king of supermedia.

The man from Guadalajara chased his opponent all night; The rounds passed and he could not connect it with a blow of authentic knockout power, until the eleventh round arrived, where El Canelo showed all his power and greatness, in addition to the incredible physical and mental preparation with which he reached the commitment.

There were breaks between rounds in which the Mexican superstar seemed to show off, throughout the supposed minute of recovery, and thus on his feet he received instructions from his coach Edison Reynoso.



Referee Russell Mora worked hard as Plant, in many of his elusive ways, provoked the hug with his rival.

In any case, in short, long, and in the middle distance, he could not avoid the punishment that was undermining him, until in the aforementioned assault he went to the canvas twice, before the enthusiasm of the spectators who filled the MGM Grand Arena, in Las Vegas, in which some arrangements had to be made so that a greater number of spectators will enter, since there were more than 16 thousand.

El Canelo carried with him the titles recognized by the World Boxing Council, the WBO and the WBA. He was going for the fourth and last one that was needed in his collection, that of the FIB, and there he conquered it.

Immediately, a small crowd invaded the ring; the winner showed the bands already mentioned, to which was added the precious Teotihuacán belt; a special jewel, made by the hands of the indicated ethnic group, a true work of art that everyone admired and applauded, and that the super champion showed with great satisfaction and pride.

All this, in addition to the traditional shirt, was placed in the hands of Canelo, and he was ready to continue in our country the work of organizing the 59th annual convention, which will begin its work from November 14 to 19, in the City from Mexico.

After the madness caused among the fans by the brilliant and convincing performance of the Jalisco, they began to speculate about his next rival, but there are no names yet. Right now, what the champion wants, as he said in one of his interviews – still in the ring – is to rest.



DID YOU KNOW…?

Canelo’s previous fight on the stage on Saturday was against Russian Sergey Kovalev, two years ago, in which he became world light heavyweight champion by knocking out his rival.

El Canelo was always forward. Photo: Special

Today’s anecdote

Don José was the supervisor of the fight in which Canelo put Ryan Rhodes out of action, on June 18, 2011, in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco, in what was the first defense of the initial world title won by Saúl Alvarez : the super welterweight.

If my dad lived he would be proud and satisfied by what happened this Saturday, because he always believed in him.