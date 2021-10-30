Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant. .

The mexican champion Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez He was confident and in tip-top shape to face undefeated American Caleb Plant in the super middleweight title unification bout, to be held on November 6 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

I am 100% focused on this fight. There is nothing else I think about now “

“Am 100% focused on this fight. There is nothing else that I think about now, “Álvarez declared this Wednesday during the video conference he gave to journalists.” Once it is over, we will find out who will be the next opponent. “

Álvarez, who will seek the unification of super middleweight title if he snatches the crown he owns from the International Boxing Federation (IBF) from Plant, he believes that achieving such a goal would be taking another step towards the legacy he wishes to leave within boxing.

Not only would it be an honor to be the first Latin American fighter to do so, but there is only a select club of fighters who have achieved it. “

“Being the undisputed champion is huge for my legacy. Not only would it be an honor to be the first Latin American fighter to do it, but there is only a select club of fighters that has achieved it, “Alvarez analyzed.” Eddy and I said at the beginning that the goal was to be indisputable, and now we are one fight away. “

As for the other motivations generated by the fight that he is going to star in the same stage where eight years ago he debuted in a pay television event, there is the personal one in the way Plant referred to his family during the press conference that they both performed in Los Angeles last month.

I have to stay focused, because this is a very important fight for me. “

“I’m always ready. I can’t wait. I feel strong and fast“Alvarez advanced.” After what happened in our presentation, I think the fight has also become something personal. He crossed a line. But I have to stay focused, because this is a very important fight for me. “

“Everybody knows what I’m going to do in the ring. When something is personal to me, it is different. I have something special in mind and I’m going to make it a great night for us, “he added.

I hope he has a good chin because he will need it on fight night. “

The Mexican champion sent a recommendation to the American fighter saying that “I hope you have a good chin because he’ll need it on fight night. “In fact, Canelo, 31, 56-1-2, 38 knockouts, acknowledged that Plant possesses good boxing skills and will have to put up a great fight and take care of himself to overcome.

“He has good movement and jab. But it is nothing new for me. I know what I have to do. I need to be patient in the first rounds and then start doing my job,” analyzed Canelo, who can carry a bag of 40 millions of dollars. Something that he has achieved thanks to his condition of being one of the fighters that generates the most attraction within the sport. “Even harder than reaching the top is staying there. That is why I try to improve every day. That’s what I’ve been trying to do from my first fight until now, “Alvarez stressed.

The pandemic forced me to slow down for a year, so I’m thankful to have been active ever since. “

The Mexican champion also said he was satisfied with the way he faced the forced stoppage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and how he has resumed all activity. “The pandemic forced me to slow down for about a year, so I’m thankful to have been active since then. Things are going fast now and I love it. I am grateful to be in this position“Alvarez highlighted.