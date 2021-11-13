Canelo vs Plant, who took the 4 super middleweight titles this November 6? BRAND Claro

Round 11 | IT’S OVER. Canelo goes after Plant and slams him down to establish himself as the first undisputed super middleweight champion in history. Great closing of the fight.

UNDISPUTED King @ Canelo # CaneloPlantpic.twitter.com / 3ZZjdKadxZ ? SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) November 7, 2021

Round 11 | What a start of the eleventh and Canelo bends Plant to send him to the canvas but manages to get up.

Round 10 | Again the uppers accompanied by combinations that go to Plant’s face and we go to the championship rounds.

Round 10 | The tenth begins with Canelo again putting Plant in one of the corners, who continues to survive because he does not let go of his hands much and only tries to dodge Álvarez’s attacks.

Round 9 | It seems that Canelo understands that the KO will come with a left foot and it is that he does not stop releasing his left hand against a Plant who walks a lot and fights little.

Round 9 | The fight is getting old and it is time for Canelo to start the engines before an audience that has lowered the screams.

Round 8 | It seems that Canelo also took this round for air and dropped very few hands, although he did not stop going after Plant, who ends up receiving another left on the chin.

Round 8 | Plant is already showing the first signs of fatigue, lowering his hands and tying his body to Canelo’s so that they don’t connect him at the beginning of the eighth round.

Round 7 | Canelo remains planted with his guard high, looking for Plant to bite the bait and go out to the counterattack but that situation does not occur.

Round 7 | Canelo starts the seventh rounding Plant but manages to come out ahead, although the North American has stopped hitting and makes the Mexican grow.

Round 6 | Canelo begins to take blows off himself as a true bullfighter and the sixth round ends, the first half of the fight is history.

Round 6 | Two good lefts from Canelo and he forces Plant to take refuge in the corner again. Canelo is already starting to work the knockout.

Round 6 | Plant grabs Saúl’s hand and the Mexican despairs and begins to hit him short, but the referee already intervenes to separate them.

Round 5 | The fans reignite and ask Canelo to go forward but the fifth round has already come to an end, with both fighters showing their weapons.

Round 5 | Caleb Plant shows what we had not seen and overwhelms Canelo with shrapnel but Canelo responds quickly in the same way and we have a fight.

Round 4 | The truth is that Plant has released more in this room but that Alvarez takes advantage of to continue putting the left. The 12-round quarter is over.

Round 4 | Canelo starts the hitting machine and already puts Plant in danger against the ropes and the fans ignite in Las Vegas.

Round 3 | Again Canelo closes the ring with uppers that impact Plant and the third round has come to an end with a wide dominance of Álvarez.

Round 3 | Canelo hits a great left and then seeks to finish off with a combination but again Plant leaves through the legs and flees from the attacks of the Mexican.

Round 3 | Plant walks everything, the entire ring at the beginning of the third and to see if it is not a factor so that he gets tired soon and leaves the table served to Canelo.

Round 2 | Plant cannot get off the ropes because of Canelo’s good work and now he attacks his body to force him to lower his hands. The second round is history.

Round 2 | Canelo’s left hand that finds Plant’s face and shoves him against the ropes to corner him and continue attacking.

Round 2 | Plant seeks to tie Canelo but the Jalisco responds with a couple of short uppers that impact the North American.

Round 1 | After two minutes, Canelo drops the first hands but without causing damage. The first round has already come to an end.

Round 1 | Canelo has not delivered a single blow for a minute and a half and seems to be studying how to get into Plant as soon as he makes a mistake.

Round 1 | After an impressive presentation, where all the sand surrendered at Canelo’s feet, this has begun and the first blows are put by Plant but they impact the Mexican’s guard.

VAAAAAAAAAAAAMOOOOOOOOS WITH THE ACTIONS!

Oh dad. Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez comes to the ring and he does it accompanied by Maná, who plays El Rey. We are nowhere from seeing a fight that has historical overtones.

To the beat of hip-hop Caleb Plant is already walking to the ring and it is time to endorse everything he spoke since before the fight became official.

The presentation of the national anthems and we’re just seconds away from Canelo and Plant jumping into the ring to give us a fight that will be saved in history.

Despite all the controversy that has arisen in recent days, Ryan García already makes his arrival at Canelo Álvarez’s locker room to support his gym partner in this appointment with history.

#CaneloPlant:. @ RyanGarcia is here for #caneloVsPlant@VegasSports2Daypic.twitter.com/SrFXdgUoy1 ? Mike Dixon (@MikeDixon_VST) November 7, 2021

Round 4 | IT’S OVER. Anthony Dirrell ends this with a single blow at the start of the fourth round and that is that he sent Marcos Hernández to sleep with an uppercut to the chin in a fulminating way.

That uppercut @Anthonydirrell KOs Hernandez in the 4th round #DirrellHernandez | Order #CaneloPlant: https://t.co/aJWtgepYSlpic.twitter.com/49K5cDhLsS ? SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) November 7, 2021

Round 3 | Anthony can’t figure out how to regain control of the fight and Marcos has been gaining in confidence after three full rounds.

Round 3 | The fighter of Mexican origin returns to put a left but now to the body and Dirrell has been diluted after a good first round.

Round 2 | Hernandez is now the best second-round opener and hit Dirrell with a forceful left hand on the chin, who’s not going backward and wants more trade.

Round 1 | Anthony Dirrell opens the fight better and takes advantage of the fact that Hernández remains static in the center of the ring to put a couple of combinations without response.

We have reached the semifinal turn and Anthony Dirrell already jumps into the ring to face Marcos Hernández in a fight where They will have the great showcase of supporting Canelo’s and they can’t let go of this opportunity.

What was said, with cards of 99-91, 100-90 and 100-90, Rey Vargas takes the victory and remains undefeated as a professional after 35 fights in his carrer.

Round 10 | Like the previous nine episodes, Rey Vargas controls the actions and now it will only be a matter of the judges making his victory official by unanimous decision.

Round 9 | Báez starts the hitting machine at the beginning of the penultimate round but they come out with too little power to generate danger in Rey Vargas.

Round 8 | Vargas does not go after the knockout and it seems that he wants these rounds to serve as training, although everything can change with a single blow from Baez.

Round 7 | We have reached the final stretch of the fight and Báez goes out to attack, although everything he releases goes to Rey’s guard but his corner asks him to leave everything in the ring and not save anything.

Round 6 | The pace of the fight is gradually decreasing but with the same harmony and that is that Rey Vargas has not felt in real danger throughout the night.

As we continue the fight look who has already arrived at the MGM Grand Garden Arena to get into the ring in just over an hour. Canelo is in the house!

is here. @Canelo | #CaneloPlant: https://t.co/ZLhZXPbmJrpic.twitter.com/P8oMrpx9SB ? SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) November 7, 2021

Round 5 | Vargas starts the fifth with hooks to the liver that Baez resents, who still cannot find the way to harm the King.

Round 4 | A much more cautious Rey Vargas has taken over this, while Báez looks somewhat anxious, letting go of hands but finding no goal in the humanity of the rival.

Round 3 | Vargas is the one who takes the reins of the fight but Leo looks very dangerous every time he tries to fly. So far it has not managed to connect but it has been close to causing a lot of damage.

Round 2 | Rey does not stop throwing hands but his corner asks him to look for more jabs. The second round in Las Vegas has already come to an end.

Round 2 | Leonardo Báez works his waist movement very well and responds with a couple of high-risk flips, but Rey manages to dodge them and avoid the damage.

Round 1 | Rey Vargas does not save anything in this start and already puts Leo in trouble with a couple of uppers that fit perfectly but the first round comes to an end.

Round 1 | Vargas takes advantage of the distance advantage and keeps Baez away, but he responds with the 1-2 that enters Rey’s face.

Rey Vargas and Leonardo Báez are already in the ring to face 10 rounds of action in the penultimate fight of this evening. Vaaaaaaaaaaamoooooooos with the actions.

Do not detach yourself from us and it is that We are just under two hours away for Canelo and Caleb Plant to get into the ring to define a winner, as there are only two fights ahead before reaching the stellar turn.

Round 5 | The Dominican fighter has taken control of the fight and continues to embarrass Romero with counterattacks. It’s over. Elvis Rodríguez sends the Mexican to the canvas in the last seconds of the fifth round and this is history.

Round 4 | Elvis Rodriguez sends Juan Pablo Romero to the canvas but the Mexican shows courage and stands up to continue fighting, although he does not look in good condition. The bell saves him from the KO.

Round 4 | Great reaction from Elvis and he throws many uppers to put Romero in trouble, who closes the guard but already shows damage to his face.

Round 3 | The Dominican Rodríguez shows great mobility and bounces well on his legs but Romero constantly corners him in the corners and releases combinations.

Round 2 | Pivi Romero goes out with everything to attack in the second round and goes to look for the knockout but Elvis gets on the ropes and does not sell easily the defeat.

Round 1 | The first round came out of pure study between both boxers but Romero released the best combinations and took over the actions.

We arrive at the stellar turns of the evening and we go with a 10-round bout between Elvis Rodríguez vs. Juan Pablo Romero. Vaaaaaaaaamoooooooooos with the actions.

The actions above the ring do not stop yeThe Cuban Rances Barthelemy just gave us a spectacular knockout in the second round to win the victory over Gustavo David Vittori.

According to various sources, The guaranteed bag that Saúl Álvarez will take for this unification fight against Caleb Plant is around 40 million dollars, four times more than the American will win.

This Saturday It is the birthday of Eddy Reynoso, manager and coach of Canelo Álvarez, who will seek to have the perfect gift with one of its fighters establishing himself as the first Mexican to be crowned undisputed champion.

Great news for the Canelo Team, in the first match of this evening, Joselito Velasquez takes the triumph by unanimous decision with cards of cards of 80-72 against Gilberto Mendoza in eight rounds of action.

-Canelo Álvarez vs Caleb Plant | 12 rounds, for the titles of the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine.

-Elvis Rodríguez vs Juan Pablo Romero | 10 rounds

-Rey Vargas vs Leonardo Báez | 10 rounds

-Anthony Dirrell vs Marcos Hernández | 10 rounds

-Juan Manuel Gómez vs José Antonio Meza | 8 rounds

-Rances Barthelemy vs Gustavo David Vittori | 8 rounds

-Joselito Velázquez vs Gilberto Mendoza | 8 rounds

-Jan Salvatierra vs Fernando Díaz | 6 rounds

Hello Hello hello. Good afternoon, today we have a fight that will surely go down in history. Sául ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Caleb Plant face off to define the undisputed super middleweight champion.

The fight closes an intense sports day that started with soccer, continued with Formula 1 and now we have UFC 268 and we will have a finishing touch with this billboard.

All the actions we will take you completely live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where we will see history for world boxing.