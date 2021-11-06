Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant weigh-in ceremony: what was the weight of each boxer?

So far the direct of the Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant weigh-in ceremony. Follow MARCA Claro USA to know all the details prior to the fight and the result in search of the champion unified of supermedium weights.

It may interest you:

Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant meet the weight in an intense ceremony

Canelo Álvarez surrenders to Mike Tyson and he predicts his victory

Mike Tyson is interviewed and assured that Canelo Álvarez will be the winner because he is the best in his category.

Canelo says he doesn’t need to talk and say things to Caleb that he will demonstrate and speak in the ring to take the title blocks and make history. While Plant asserted that he is ready to take the scepters from him and that he does not mind not being a favorite since he was born for this.

All set for both fighters to step on the scale to seek to comply with the weight and have all the details settled for the fight.

The first to step on the scale will be Caleb Plant, who is booed by the audience in Las Vegas. Then comes Canelo Álvarez who is applauded.

Caleb Plant: 167 pounds

Canelo Alvarez: 168 pounds at the limit!

16:30 ET |How much is the bag for the Canelo vs Plant boxing match?

We remind you that for this fight, the “Canelo” will pocket $ 40,000,000 guaranteed, while Plant will charge 10,000,000 for just getting in the ring.

16:25 ET | Canelo and Caleb Plant approach the stage to pass the final test before their fight.

The American Caleb Plant appears in a white uniform while Canelo arrives accompanied by Eddie Reynoso in a gold suit. The public is excited to see it on the screens

Super middleweight champion Anthony will make his presentation to Marcos Hernandez in the co-feature of the event in Las Vegas

Marcos Hernandez 168

Anthony Dirrell 168.5

The fight between two Mexicans for the WBC super bantamweight title, Ray Vargas who arrives undefeated for the fight against Baez. They both beat the scale.

Leonardo Baez: 120.5

Ray Vargas: 121

We started with the first fight of the night where the Mexican Juan Pablo Romero He will step on the scale against the Dominican Elvis.

Juan Pablo 143 pounds

Elvis Rodriguez: 142 pounds

The day arrived. The appointment to be the champion of the super middleweights it’s close and Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Caleb Plant They will have their first test when they step on the scale to seal their fight on Saturday, November 6. A fight that has been surrounded by controversy, statements and even altercations and that will end in Las Vegas.

The weigh-in ceremony prior to the fight this Saturday will take place this Friday, November 5 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, place where there may be an audience in the stands.

United States: 15:00 ET / 13: 00 PT

Mexico: 14:00 (CDMX)

Colombia: 14:00

Chile: 16: 00-Argentina: 16:00

Peru: 14:00

The unification fight in the super middleweights will be this Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and the main fight would take place around 22:00 CDMX, 00:00 ET and 21:00 PT.