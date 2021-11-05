A new presentation of Saul Canelo Alvarez, one of the greatest exponents of boxing today. This Saturday, November 6, he will face the American Caleb Plant in Las Vegas, on a night where there will be no more and no less than four championship belts at stake.

Last September, the fight began to heat up when they got into a fight in the middle of a confrontation, in a session that should serve simply to promote the fight and ended in the worst way. And what better way than to continue cooking the previous one with the best 10 hits and KO of the Mexican. Also, all the information you need to know.

Canelo’s best 10 hits and KO

THIS WAS THE CAREO THAT ENDED IN A SCANDAL

The presentations of the big fights are usually the scene of scenic display before the cameras and it is often said that the evening begins where both opponents meet face to face. And literally that was what happened in the confrontation between Saúl Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant, who from the confrontation began to fight pineapples.

The Mexican and American, who will meet on November 6 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas to unify the super middleweight, first exchanged chicanas and insults. Plant said he would be the new champion and, to Canelo’s laugh, he threw: “Keep laughing, you son of a bitch, because you’re going to find out very soon.” But that was only the start.

At the moment in which both fighters were face to face, Plant said something to him that was not heard and Canelo answered with a shove. The Yankee went to look for him, a couple of pineapples flew and Caleb ended up with his right eyelid cut: there was an uppercut that blew his glasses off and he left with blood on his face.

When and where is the fight?



This Saturday, November 6, it will take place at the legendary MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The evening will begin at 22 in our country and the Mexican will go up to the ring at approximately 1 in the morning. We will have to stay up late …

What titles are at stake?



This fight is highly relevant because four belts will be on the table. Canelo is the one who plays it the most, since he will expose the three super middleweight titles that he has in his possession: WBC (World Boxing Confederation), WBA (World Boxing Association) and WBO (World Boxing Organization). Plant will risk the IBF (International Boxing Federation) crown of the same division. Therefore, the winner will be established as absolute monarch of the 76 kilos.

Where can you see the fight live?

In Argentina and the rest of Latin America (with the exception of Mexico) the transmission will be free and will be in charge of ESPN Knockout. Box Azteca will spend it on Mexican soil and in the United States it will be necessary to pay the Pay per View to access the evening. It can also be seen on Star +.

How many will the fighters’ bags be?

According to previous information, it is estimated that Canelo Álvarez will go up to the ring with a fixed of 40 million dollars of bag. To that we must add a percentage of the Pay per view, which is usually the bulk of what boxers collect for each fight. On the other hand, Caleb Plan will have 10 million of the US currency insured plus a percentage of the PPV, although less than that of the Mexican, which is naturally the star.

