The hot ball has started! After an opening day that saw the defending champions Tomateros de Culiacán prevail against the 2020 challengers Venados de Mazatlán in a 10-inning game, today the remaining four teams participating in the fight will be breaking hostilities.
To warm up, yesterday, the green force, the Cañeros de los Mochis, revealed their expanded roster of 40 players who will take part in the actions from the very beginning, although, as we know, additions may occur along the way. .
Today everyone wants to train hard and be ready for the fight!
Four receivers, nine infielders, four outfielders and 23 pitchers will be in the eligible bag from the very first day of competition.
The Las Tunas Carlos J. Viera and Rafael Viñales were announced in the official roster of the Cañeros de Los Mochis club, which will debut today against Algodoneros de Guasave on the first day of the Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico.
👉https: //t.co/zxs3aiYUwh pic.twitter.com/sGjWRKgfe7
The participation of several Cuban players stands out in the group. The receiver Rafael Viñales, the infielder Josuan Hernández and the pitchers Juan Carlos Viera and Daysbel Hernández, while Joan Carlos Pedroso, the slugger from Las Tunas serves as hitting coach and Jesús Manso, the stellar pitching coach of the Cienfuegos and Villa Clara teams as head of that ruble in the whole.
The Tijuana player Carlos Mendivil reported to the preseason as a new member of the Los Mochis Cañeros.
Among the notable absences from the starting roster is Ramón Urías, shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles, who is in talks to negotiate approval and requirements that allow him to join Emilio Ibarra Almada as soon as possible. Also Alejo López (Cincinnati Reds), Esteban Quiroz, Daniel Duarte (Cincinnati Reds) and Juan Gámez (Chicago Cubs) could be joining in the course of the next few weeks.
Hey @Liga_Arco does this count as a visit to the pitcher?
The starting pitchers designated so far are Fabian Cota, Carlos Juan Viera (Cuba), Guadalupe Chavez, Marcos Machado and Leuris Gomez (Dominican Republic, former Tigres de Licey and Toros del Este player)
The rotation that starts the tournament, with the exception of the Cuban, lacks experience from the starter role (Cota and Gomez) or they are relatively young players looking to increase their professional experience.
The debut will be today October 6, at 8 pm Mexico time at the Emilio Ibarra de Los Mochis.
The entire roster is as follows:
CATCHERS (4)
Juan Carlos Camacho Solano
Juan Bernabé Uriarte Soto
Carlos Xavier Mendivil Flores
Rafael Ramón Viñales Álvarez
INFIELDERS (9)
Isaac Rodriguez Salazar
Hector Guadalupe Guerrero Valdez
Bryant Alonso Aragon Sánchez
Luis Diego Rodriguez Chicuate
Javier Guadalupe Sánchez Fonseca
José Oliver Zepeda Hernández
Jorge Enrique Rivera Lopez
Josuan Hernandez Torres
Kennys Vargas Gautier
OUTFIELDERS (4)
Amílcar Emanuel Gómez Sánchez
Fausto Imanol Osorio Cordova
Edgar Alan Robles Ortega
Roque Salinas Sanmiguel
PITCHERS (23)
Leuris Ramón Gómez García
Mario Garcia
Luis Enrique Pérez Ruíz
Victor Manuel Garcia Alcantar
Edgar Ulises López García
Brayan Gilberto Muñoz Rodríguez
Miguel Alberto López Orduño
Darel Ruben Torres Valdez
Fabian Ernesto Cota Felix
Carlos Juan Viera Alvarez
Vidal Sotelo Rivera
Hector Javier Villalobos Castañeda
Luis Enrique Gastelum Cañedo
Marco Joani Machado Castillón
Jonás Garibay Gaucín
Luis Alberto Niebla Lopez
Miguel Domingo Vazquez Gastelum
Irving Ramón Machuca López
Guadalupe Chavez Ayala
Rafael Eduardo Ordaz Martinez
Ricardo Abel Hernández Herrera
Daysbel Hernandez Hernandez
Misael López Mendivil
TECHNICAL STAFF
Robinson Cancel Castro – MANAGER
Oswaldo Morejón Martínez – BANKING COACH
Víctor Manuel Bojórquez Ruíz – OUTFIELD COACH
Mario Iván Santana Jaime – CATCHE COACH
Yoan Carlos Pedroso Brooks – BATTING COACH
Jesús Manso González – PITCHING COACH
José Luis Valdez Aragón – BULLPEN COACH
Francisco Javier Mejía Wong – BATBOY
Carlos Humberto Moreno Paredes – BATBOY
Juan Carlos Gaxiola Vizcarra – TRAINER
Carlos de Jesús Ceballos González – PHYSIOTHERAPIST
Jesús Serna Higuera – BUS OPERATOR
Juan Carlos Haro Castro – BULLPEN CATCHER
Alberto Castillo Betancourt – PLAYER DEVELOPMENT