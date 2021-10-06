The hot ball has started! After an opening day that saw the defending champions Tomateros de Culiacán prevail against the 2020 challengers Venados de Mazatlán in a 10-inning game, today the remaining four teams participating in the fight will be breaking hostilities.

To warm up, yesterday, the green force, the Cañeros de los Mochis, revealed their expanded roster of 40 players who will take part in the actions from the very beginning, although, as we know, additions may occur along the way. .

Today everyone wants to train hard and be ready for the fight! 😅 #FuerzaVerde 💪

Four receivers, nine infielders, four outfielders and 23 pitchers will be in the eligible bag from the very first day of competition.

⚾𝗗𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗔𝗦 || 👉The Las Tunas Carlos J. Viera and Rafael Viñales were announced in the official roster of the Cañeros de Los Mochis club, which will debut today against Algodoneros de Guasave on the first day of the Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico.

👉https: //t.co/zxs3aiYUwh pic.twitter.com/sGjWRKgfe7 – Newspaper26 (@ 26deLasTunas) October 6, 2021

The participation of several Cuban players stands out in the group. The receiver Rafael Viñales, the infielder Josuan Hernández and the pitchers Juan Carlos Viera and Daysbel Hernández, while Joan Carlos Pedroso, the slugger from Las Tunas serves as hitting coach and Jesús Manso, the stellar pitching coach of the Cienfuegos and Villa Clara teams as head of that ruble in the whole.

The Tijuana player Carlos Mendivil reported to the preseason as a new member of the Los Mochis Cañeros. 🤩

Among the notable absences from the starting roster is Ramón Urías, shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles, who is in talks to negotiate approval and requirements that allow him to join Emilio Ibarra Almada as soon as possible. Also Alejo López (Cincinnati Reds), Esteban Quiroz, Daniel Duarte (Cincinnati Reds) and Juan Gámez (Chicago Cubs) could be joining in the course of the next few weeks.

Hey @Liga_Arco does this count as a visit to the pitcher? 🤔 – Cañeros de Los Mochis (@verdesxsiempre) October 3, 2021

The starting pitchers designated so far are Fabian Cota, Carlos Juan Viera (Cuba), Guadalupe Chavez, Marcos Machado and Leuris Gomez (Dominican Republic, former Tigres de Licey and Toros del Este player)

The rotation that starts the tournament, with the exception of the Cuban, lacks experience from the starter role (Cota and Gomez) or they are relatively young players looking to increase their professional experience.

The debut will be today October 6, at 8 pm Mexico time at the Emilio Ibarra de Los Mochis.

The entire roster is as follows:

CATCHERS (4)

Juan Carlos Camacho Solano

Juan Bernabé Uriarte Soto

Carlos Xavier Mendivil Flores

Rafael Ramón Viñales Álvarez

INFIELDERS (9)

Isaac Rodriguez Salazar

Hector Guadalupe Guerrero Valdez

Bryant Alonso Aragon Sánchez

Luis Diego Rodriguez Chicuate

Javier Guadalupe Sánchez Fonseca

José Oliver Zepeda Hernández

Jorge Enrique Rivera Lopez

Josuan Hernandez Torres

Kennys Vargas Gautier

OUTFIELDERS (4)

Amílcar Emanuel Gómez Sánchez

Fausto Imanol Osorio Cordova

Edgar Alan Robles Ortega

Roque Salinas Sanmiguel

PITCHERS (23)

Leuris Ramón Gómez García

Mario Garcia

Luis Enrique Pérez Ruíz

Victor Manuel Garcia Alcantar

Edgar Ulises López García

Brayan Gilberto Muñoz Rodríguez

Miguel Alberto López Orduño

Darel Ruben Torres Valdez

Fabian Ernesto Cota Felix

Carlos Juan Viera Alvarez

Vidal Sotelo Rivera

Hector Javier Villalobos Castañeda

Luis Enrique Gastelum Cañedo

Marco Joani Machado Castillón

Jonás Garibay Gaucín

Luis Alberto Niebla Lopez

Miguel Domingo Vazquez Gastelum

Irving Ramón Machuca López

Guadalupe Chavez Ayala

Rafael Eduardo Ordaz Martinez

Ricardo Abel Hernández Herrera

Daysbel Hernandez Hernandez

Misael López Mendivil

TECHNICAL STAFF

Robinson Cancel Castro – MANAGER

Oswaldo Morejón Martínez – BANKING COACH

Víctor Manuel Bojórquez Ruíz – OUTFIELD COACH

Mario Iván Santana Jaime – CATCHE COACH

Yoan Carlos Pedroso Brooks – BATTING COACH

Jesús Manso González – PITCHING COACH

José Luis Valdez Aragón – BULLPEN COACH

Francisco Javier Mejía Wong – BATBOY

Carlos Humberto Moreno Paredes – BATBOY

Juan Carlos Gaxiola Vizcarra – TRAINER

Carlos de Jesús Ceballos González – PHYSIOTHERAPIST

Jesús Serna Higuera – BUS OPERATOR

Juan Carlos Haro Castro – BULLPEN CATCHER

Alberto Castillo Betancourt – PLAYER DEVELOPMENT