More than 170 forest fires have been declared in Cantabria since last December 20 and almost all of them are caused. Faced with this situation, the Government of Cantabria plans to prepare “harsh laws” against the people who set fire to the mountains of the region, whom it considers “environmental terrorists” and asks society to be “vigilant” to catch them “red-handed.”

Thus, the Executive will urge the Cantabrian Parliament to promote the modification of the law, so that the penalties against these actions are hardened and so that these crimes are “much easier to clarify”, with the intention of “that the mere indication put the character before the Justice”.

This was stated this Monday by the president of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla, and the Minister of Rural Development, Guillermo Blanco, at the start of the selective collection of organic matter in Cantabria through the brown container, held in Bárcena de Pie of Concha. An act that, as they have said, contributes to society taking care of the environment and is in opposition to the actions that have been taking place these days by some “unsupportive” who are “against the world and citizens who want a Sustainable, green and beautiful Cantabria “.

For this reason, Revilla and Blanco have asked “that we all be SEPRONA (Nature Protection Service of the Civil Guard)”. “We should all be policemen” because “that is not being snitches, it is collaborating with society in maintaining a heritage that we cannot allow to be loaded”, the president has defended in statements collected by Europa Press.

“In the villages you know who they are”

And it is that “in the towns it is known who are” those who give fire to the mountains, but “You have to have proof, you have to catch a person red-handed” and that “is very difficult” due to the “complicated” orography. and because they “come out at night.” That is why he has insisted that the population of Cantabria be “aware of the seriousness of the issue” and notify the authorities when someone suspects that a person is going out to cause a burn.

“They tell us that we have to repopulate and plant, but the problem is that when you plant, when the tree is beginning to take shape, the fire comes. This is a tremendous drama and the population must be sensitized so that the citizens in each municipality are the ones who are attentive“, because” this is an unsustainable and very worrying scourge in a region as wonderful as this one that we have to protect, “the chief executive reiterated.

In line, the Minister of Rural Development has added that it is working with the Federation of Municipalities of Cantabria (FMC) so that local authorities collaborate with regional authorities in this regard and to urge citizens to “also commit to being vigilantes “.

Furthermore, lThe Ministry is holding meetings to strengthen collaboration between agents of the natural environment and Seprona, because the time when fires occur “is limited” and that is when “you have to be more present in the mountains.” Specifically, the burns occur when there is a south wind and when the mountain is “punished”, as “in this case by snowfall, when the leaf has fallen,” he explained.

Environmental terrorists

“There are criminals, environmental terrorists, a small percentage of this society whom we all have to corner “ and “the citizens are many eyes that can be in the mountains,” said Blanco, assuring that “the neighbor who does this is not a good neighbor.”

Since December 20, Cantabria has registered 128 forest fires and 47 since the beginning of the year, of which “100% have been caused”. At the moment there is only one active in Alto del Caracol (San Roque de Riomiera).

Blanco has valued the work of the operation that since the fires started with the arrival of the south wind, some 400 people have been working “tirelessly”, including members of forest brigades, agents of the natural environment, guard technicians, transmitters, firefighters of the 112 and municipal, civil protection volunteers and helicopter equipment.