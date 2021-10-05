09/06/2021 at 12:28 AM CEST

The American Patrick Cantlay was proclaimed champion of the Tour Championship this Sunday by beating the Spanish by a blow Jon Rahm, with whom he had a close duel from the first day of the tournament, at the end of the fourth round with a record of 69 (-1) and a cumulative record of 269 (-21).

While Rahm, who was perfect on the course with a card of 68 strokes (-2) for a cumulative of 266 (-20), in the end he could not overcome the four advantage with which Cantlay arrived at the tournament after being the best in the classification of the FedEx Cup, which gave him a plus of -10 strokes, for the six that the Spanish received -6 when fourth.

The duel between the two golfers was epic and was not decided until the last hole, despite Cantlay having the chance to have secured the win on the 17th hole when he made his third bogie of the game after having made a birdie on the previous one that had given him a two-shot advantage.

While Rahm made two birdies, on par 4 of hole five and on par 5 of 18, the same one that Cantlay got, for the rest of the way to finish with par.

Cantlay, which last weekend also won the BMW Championship, which gave him a chance to finish first in the FedEx Cup, won a cash prize of $ 15 million, the largest of all those delivered during the season on the PGA Tour.

Mexican Abraham Ancer finished the fourth round with a record of 70 (even), the same one he had in the second round, to accumulate 274 hits (-10) after adding the four he received when entering the tournament due to his FedEx Cup classification, and although he dropped four places, he finished in ninth, shared with American Billy Horschel.

While Spanish Sergio García kept up his good game to deliver a 69-stroke card (-1) that allowed him to accumulate 273 (-7) and finish in fourteenth place in the standings, tied with three more players.

Chilean Joaquín Niemann finished the tournament with a record of 72 strokes (+2) to leave a cumulative 285 (+4) and occupy the penultimate place on the list of the 30 players who made it to the tournament, including the American Brooks Koepka, who retired in the third round due to injury.