09/15/2021 at 12:01 PM CEST

The American Patrick Cantlay, winner of the FedEx Cup, has been voted Player of the Year on the PGA Tour ahead of the Spaniard Jon rahm and the americans Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English and Collin morikawa.

This time Cantlay He didn’t have to do one of his “magic” hits to get past the “class” of those of Rahm, the number one in the world, because he received the vote of all his teammates on the circuit to win the award Jack nicklaus to the best of the year.

The triumph of Cantlay It was partly due to having finished the season as champion of the FedEx Cup Tour Championship, which in the end would be the one that would unbalance the balance in his favor.

His solid year was consolidated in the final two weeks of the season when Cantlay won a six-hole playoff in the BMW Championship over his compatriot Bryson DeChambeau and then captured the FedEx Cup with a one-shot victory over Rahm.

The Spanish was better in this final tournament of the circuit, but the four strokes of advantage over the Basque with which he arrived Cantlay as a bonus for being the FedEx Cup leader, they made a difference.

“The fact that my fellow PGA Tour players voted for it, I think it means a lot to me,” he said. Cantlay. “It was not something that was among my goals in the middle of the year, but then I finished very well and played great golf until the end,” he said.

Presumably it was a close race over Rahm, the world number one who also won the PGA Tour monetary title and the Vardon Trophy for the lowest average score.

The PGA Tour, however, does not reveal the final vote or even how many players voted, wanting the focus to be more on who won rather than who didn’t.

Cantlay he had four victories last season, twice as many as any other professional, and ended up winning the FedEx Cup and his $ 15 million prize.

One of those victories was the Memorial, where Rahm he tied the 54-hole tournament record and had a six-shot lead when notified that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was forced to withdraw.

Without Rahm, Cantlay He was the one who ended up winning the tournament after beating his compatriot Collin morikawa in a tiebreaker.

Another title was the Tour Championship, where Cantlay He started at (-10) with a two-shot lead due to his No. 1 seed status in the FedEx Cup standings. Rahm he started the tournament four impacts behind (-6) and finished one behind the American.

The other victory of Cantlay went against a difficult course at the Zozo Championship, where he closed with a 65 at Sherwood Country Club to beat Rahm and the American Justin thomas.

The BMW Championship was as memorable as any other, particularly due to so many decisive putts that Cantlay he made the final eight holes, six of them in a playoff at Caves Valley.

She came out with the nickname “Patty Ice” that week, and she seems to have stuck.

“Obviously, in the future, I will take a lot of those experiences and memories that I had from the last two weeks, because I think that taking advantage of those victories is really important,” he admitted Cantlay, 29, who will be in the next Ryder Cup, as well as Rahm (26), who became the first player to birdie the last two holes to win the US Open by one stroke, and finished in the top 10 in the other big three.

Due to the secrecy of the choice, it is difficult to know how much weight the players gave to the total wins, the nature of the wins, the general statistics or the FedEx Cup.

Two years ago, the Northern Irishman Rory McIloy won the award Jack nicklaus with three victories, including the Players Championship and the FedEx Cup.

He had the American as a great rival Brooks koepka, whose three victories included a ‘major’ (PGA Championship) and a World Championship. He was also runner-up in two other majors and tied for fourth place in the other.

Also in the group of applicants this year were Morikawa, the British Open champion; DeChambeau, whose two victories in this “super season” included the US Open last September, and two-time winner Harris English.

In the meantime, Rahm won the PGA of America award for player of the year. That’s based on points, with a triple value for winning a big one.