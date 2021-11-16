Capi Pérez completely fails to open bottle on video | Instagram

The famous television host Capi Pérez tried to show off in one of his videos However, he could not do it as he expected, because he wanted to open two bottles of champagne to enjoy with his wife, he completely failed!

Something that millions of fans love about being entertained young is his personality and character, because he always has something new to show and if not, he looks for a way to do it.

His charisma and way of treating others as well as his way of expressing himself make the Capi perez one of the most precious conductors in all of Mexico, each of his occurrences immediately steals several smiles from viewers and even from his fans on social networks.

It was precisely on Instagram where he shared a video two days ago, where he was trying to open two small bottles of Moet, however his video, which by the way was being recorded in slow motion, did not fulfill its mission.

The Capi perez I wanted to open both bottles at the same time and as it is a sparkling drink, this because of the gas tends to put pressure on the cork, so when uncapping it it makes it come out quickly and with pressure, which happened with the first bottle.

It was with the second that he struggled a bit, in his video it seems that he was not opening it well, it seems that he falsified a few seconds and when he applied pressure it did not come out as the first one simply fell off, he might think that he had no gas.

In 2018 he married Sandra Itzel, also known as “Hello Nurse”, one of the characters in the animated cartoon called Animaniacs, who when seeing her two of the main characters, especially Waco in love, said “Hello Nurse”.

Lorendo Albertano Pérez Ibarra full name of Capi Pérez, he has been active since 2011, however his popularity began to grow once he entered the program Come the joy as part of the drivers since 2014.

Another of the programs in which he participates and which in fact is the main host is La Resolana, it also started with him in 2014, he has had the opportunity to interview great Hollywood characters, the most recent were actress Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, just to mention a few of them.