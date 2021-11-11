Capi Pérez as judge in “La más Draga 4”, gives away a few dollars | INSTAGRAM

The famous conductor of Aztec TV and also successful comedian, Capi Pérez, is one of those characters that can be attached to any type of program to make it a success so this time we can see him as a judge in the show “The most Draga 4”, who is recently also invited Bárbara de Regil and Yuri.

That is why the Reality he started looking for who would be a perfect guest and he found Charlie, after having had another comedian a few weeks ago, Regina Blandón.

That was why in the last program they had Cap, who arrived with a respectful and direct attitude with his grades.

The program began and the presenter, Roberto Carlos, introduces the comedian as “The most Cholo”, so he played one of his most beloved irreverent characters: “that’s how you say I’m cholo. I am from Aguascalientes but I was also in high school in the afternoon so my concept is to be “Rancholo”, he expressed with his peculiar humor.

This is how the contestants had to be inspired by this Urban Tribe for their catwalk, but that was not all, because they also had to dress and make up as one of the special guests: Youtubers Diana Deskrados, Fernanda Blaz, Herlt RG’s tiktok and also Elizabet Sonrisas, Gaby Navarro, Myr Ramírez, Paty Bacelis and Ana Julia Yeyé.

The followers of said program were experiencing a few moments of concern because the previous chapter was not available on the YouTube channel and according to the official accounts there was a problem that prevented uploading the video but that was resolved a few minutes later.

This is how the contestants came out on the catwalk with their best costumes as cholas, taking care of every detail to make it a tribute to the people who belong to this culture.

Of course, the driver from Venga la Joy commented that he was very grateful for being a guest and also sharing that he had an incredible time, he shares that he had a very direct approach with the Chola culture so he understood all the conceptual details and considers that The main thing to interpret a culture is to know what it consists of.

That was when he decided to hand over some bills that he found, specifically a few dollars to give as an extra reward for the persistence of the participants.

There is no doubt that Cap Pérez shares his excellent attitude and good sense of humor wherever he attends and this program cannot be the exception.