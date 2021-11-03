Capi Pérez dresses up as “Charro from beyond” and he’s great | INSTAGRAM

If you know Capi Pérez, you will know perfectly well that the driver and comedian he loves costumes and is always looking to play various roles to bring a smile to his audience, who love him very much for his great personality and sense of humor.

However, when it comes to a serious issue, the famous host of Venga la Alegría also does it very well and on this occasion he decided to honor those who got ahead of us on the way by disguising himself as this November 2, “Mu3rtos Day”, of a kind of “Mariachi Catrín”, or “Mariachi from beyond,” a striking outfit combined with excellent makeup.

Carlos shared the result on his social networks, in addition to what if you saw the morning show of Aztec TV surely you have been able to observe him there, drawing a lot of attention with a Red charro suit, his hat and of course his face painted like a skull.

There is no doubt that the comedian is the master of costume We have been able to see it in many different but this is undoubtedly one of the best, usually it is about comic costumes looking to get a laugh but this time I even keep one of the most serious faces that we have seen in it.

In the publication placed on his official Instagram we can see the charro and many of his TV and comedy colleagues came to congratulate him on how good he looks, so his fans also arrived and saw that he really looks great with this characterization.



El Capi Pérez as a “Charro Catrín”.

His publication has more than 131,000 likes and reflects the great pleasure that viewers had to see him in this way and Internet users of what he shared with them through their networks, especially on his official Instagram.

Recently he was on vacation in Europe, visiting Germany and Holland or at least they are some of the places that we could see in some photos that he shared with his partner enjoying the landscapes and tourist sites.

Now that he is back we will continue to share with you on Show News the most interesting facts about El Capi Pérez, who will surely continue to give something to talk about and perhaps star in some headlines thanks to his comical comments that sometimes are not also received but who knows him knows perfectly well that it is nothing personal, but comedy.