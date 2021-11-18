Capi Pérez gets up early for recordings and looks very affected | INSTAGRAM

The famous conductor of ‘Come the Joy’, El Capi Pérez, has shown on many occasions why he has become one of the viewers’ favorites, becoming a person very dedicated to his work who even wakes up very early in the morning to make recordings of the program.

On this occasion he has shared a video in which he shows his great commitment to the television station that has trusted him, Aztec TV, where he has been in charge of growing and making himself known to a much larger audience than he ever imagined, since it should be remembered that normally his audience was due to the Comedy Shows.

This is a clip that shared through your social networks in which he appears confessing that he woke up very early and that he is trying very hard for the recordings of the program in which he participates, of course all with excellent humor and in the end he assures that he is working “until the body can endure.”

However, those who are very fans of Charlie they cared a little for him by observing the visible dark circles what does he have, he looks very affected due to lack of rest and probably also due to waking up early and perhaps not being able to fall asleep in time to complete eight hours.

However, thanks to his good attitude, we know that he will be fine and that it was also an effort to rest, we have already seen that in his free time he takes advantage of the time to spend quality moments with his partner, but it is almost certain that he will find some time to relax and recover from these early mornings.

Cap Pérez shares his great sense of humor in many ways on social media. | Instagram: @elcapiperez

It should be remembered that Cap has been surprising his audience for several weeks using different costumes, just yesterday one of “cholo”, sometimes as a norteño, even singing a little band, a musical genre that he loves.

The comedian will continue to strive to continue to be one of the favorites of viewers, as well as comedians with a better reception from the public who know that it is his main passion.

In his social networks he always receives the visit of some of his colleagues and friends, such as Mau Nieto and Alex Fernández, who always have a funny comment to leave regarding what Capi Pérez publishes.

Stay on Show News and continue enjoying this great television presenter who will continue to entertain Internet users and viewers with his occurrences.