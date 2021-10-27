Capi Pérez is absent from Venga la Alegría for an important reason | INSTAGRAM

The popular television host and comedian Capi Pérez has many responsibilities having become one of the drivers favorites in come the joy in addition to having to fulfill sometimes with some commitments thanks to his work in comedy and it is for this very reason that many wondered why he was not participating in the Reality I want to sing!, since it is a participant of this same and we do not know what consequences it could cause.

Besides what having become one of the favorites of viewers is much more remarkable that he was not, you could say that shone by his absence, so many are asking what happened to him or what is the important reason why he could not attend.

We know that some other participants who did not attend have left the competition for this same reason, however Cap is one of the darlings of the television station and he will probably not be affected but we will have to wait to find out.

We do not know exactly if the comedian has special permission not to attend the program but if we go to his official Instagram we can see that he is on vacation with his wife at the moment in Hamburg, Germany, from where he shared a beautiful photograph in which he again expressed his sense of humor in the description of the image.

In it we can see him well accompanied by his partner while they were on a bicycle ride through the city knowing the tourist sites and of course capturing those beautiful landscapes that you have had the opportunity to know.

In addition, he was also visiting Holland and you are probably on a tour knowing Europe, because as we mentioned previously it is already in German lands.



Capi Pérez shares his vacation with his wife on Instagram.

Of course I cannot pass up the opportunity to make a joke about Hamburg, commenting that he still does not dare to ask about the relationship between the name of the city and the hamburgers, supposedly for fear of being “grabbed down” by this question.

In the comments we can see that one of his TV Azteca colleagues, Sergio Sepúlveda, assures that the hamburgers are from there, that they were very different from how we know them today but that the meat preparation was born there.

Some other users told him that he was not afraid of success and that he asked questions after all, he could say what was a joke and what is a famous comedian in his country.

Of course others were laughing enjoying themselves and of course congratulating Capi for this well-deserved vacation that he will surely continue to enjoy and share with us at every opportunity he has.

So far neither the hosts of the morning show come joy nor the judges of the aforementioned Reality have said anything about his situation but surely everything will be fine for him and he will be back very soon to be part of that cast in which he stands out so much for his incredible occurrences and those funny videos that are circulating on all social networks, where he manages to develop as the great comedian that he has become.