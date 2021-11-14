Capi Pérez is the new member of Grupo Firme: Eduin Caz | Instagram

For weeks now, the name of this famous group has been making noise on social networks, especially now with the integration of Capi Pérez into the Firm Group, Their leader Eduin caz has confirmed the news.

The famous host of the morning show Venga La Alegría in company with Cynthia Rodríguez, has won the hearts of the Mexican public, thanks to his humor, personality and character.

Without a doubt the Capi perez He is one of the most recognized characters in the entire country, not only because he is the host of a famous program, but rather because of the fact that he has conquered the whole world thanks to his witty humor and humor.

It may interest you: Andrea Legarreta talks about the “contempt” that Paulina Rubio made her

Just recently he was making comments about the group, he had even blamed the Firm Group for getting married.

On November 10, the Radio Awards were held, where important personalities from the Mexican region were present at the event with the exception of Christian Nodal who received an award alongside Ángela Aguilar for his song “Tell me how you want.”

Capi Pérez is the new member of Grupo Firme: Eduin Caz | Instagram group

Grupo Firme was nominated for several categories and apparently was one of the biggest winners of the night, in fact they shared a prize in a tie with “The princess of Mexican music” Angela Aguilar in the category of Latin Pride.

The event was also attended by important media personalities, special guests including Capi Pérez and also the influencer Lizbeth Rodríguez.

Carlos Alberto Pérez Ibarra better known as Capi Pérez delighted his fans with different outfits throughout the night, accompanied as always by his charisma to entertain his millions of fans throughout Mexico.

For a long time, Capi has been making references to the resemblance he has with Jhonny Caz, one of the brothers of the group, who challenged him to participate in one of their concerts and impersonate him, a challenge that immediately accepted the driver.

In one of the stories of the older brother Eduin Caz took the bet a little more seriously, since he affirmed that not only would he pretend to be his brother but that at his next concert at Maddison Square Garden he would also sing alongside him.

Some shouts of excitement from those present were quickly heard by way of affirmation, especially Cap, who immediately accepted the challenge that had been imposed on him.