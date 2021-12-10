Capi Pérez ready for his confrontation on LOL, premiere today | INSTAGRAM

Fans of the show, LOL: Last One Laughing, have been waiting for its launch for several weeks when the interviews of the new participants who arrive today for its premiere in Amazon Prime Video.

Of course, among the participants is Capi Pérez, one of the favorites of the viewers and also of the Internet users, who know the great quality of comedian what he is and that he will be willing to give everything in this new confrontation that he will have with his teammates Comedy.

Directed by Eugenio Derbez and produced for the streaming platform already mentioned, it will surely be a success and at the moment the first two chapters of this are already available. Reality show where there will surely be many laughs, but not those who are within the program but from the people who can appreciate it from their homes.

Recall that the dynamic is centered on the comedians having to make their best jokes, of course without laughing of themselves, quite a difficult task to accomplish and more so when some of them are used to cackling while doing their job.

In the second season of the broadcast, we could see Capi Pérez giving it his all and doing crazy things that really drew laughter. There are many viewers who could not believe that his companions were enduring so much attention before his staging.

Surely in these new chapters he will also come recharged and full of energy to seek to earn that million pesos that they want so much, in addition to what would be a pleasant surprise than to win the program since he came for revenge and is ready for anything.

In Show News we will continue to share with you the moments in which the new episodes are released, so that you do not miss them and that you can continue to enjoy this journey that Carlos El Capi is facing.

On this occasion it will be the turn of Mau Nieto, Gaby Navarro, Cojo Feliz, Ricardo Pérez, La Bea, Cocos Celis, Paco de Miguel, Ricardo Peralta, El Capi Pérez and Sofía Niño de Rivera to compete to win this award and of course also the laughter of the public, the fame that their participation can generate and everything that is generated by participating in a program of this stature.