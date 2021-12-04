Capi Pérez shines in a bathing suit, conquers the fans | INSTAGRAM

Not only models can show off in swimsuits, the famous comedian and host of “Come Joy”, Capi Pérez, I am in charge of remembering one of his recent trips to the Dominican Republic, of course that swimsuit that conquered his fans.

There is no doubt that between a good sense of humor and how handsome some girls see him, Carlos has everything for his fans to enjoy this piece of entertainment that he shared on his official Instagram.

In the photo we can see how he was enjoying the beautiful turquoise blue waters in which he was bathing, managing to attract the attention of more than 72,000 people who gave their likes and many others who appreciated the image and some of them commented on their impression.

The publication was made a little less than a day ago, more than 3.7 million followers enjoyed it and some even shared it so that more people could observe it and also enjoy its look on Swimwear.

Of course the comedian continues to do his job as Influencer on his social networks sharing some promotional videos and of course also inviting us to listen to his program on Exa, “La Caminera”, where he talks about everything with his classmates.



El Capi Pérez enjoying the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

Let’s remember that Cap earned the opportunity to compete again to win that million pesos and this time he comes with everything, with experience, learning from his previous participation and of course all the attitude and humor that characterizes him, presenting himself with Eugenio Derbez, producer of the show, assuring him that this time he will win.

In the program, he will have to face nine more comedians with whom he will be locked in a house for six hours and they will be doing everything possible to make their companions laugh without them laughing, if someone laughs they receive a warning from Eugenio and if He does it again and is eliminated from the program, just like in football, a yellow card and a red card.

On this occasion it will be the turn of Mau Nieto, Gaby Navarro, Cojo Feliz, Ricardo Pérez, La Bea, Cocos Celis, Paco de Miguel, Ricardo Peralta, El Capi Pérez and Sofía Niño de Rivera to compete to win this award and of course also the laughter of the public, the fame that their participation can generate and everything that is generated by participating in a program of this stature.