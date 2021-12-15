Capi Pérez shows his flirtatious side by dancing in his nets | INSTAGRAM

The famous social networks Mexican comedian, Capi Pérez, they are quite a Show, the host also does not show that one of his main tastes in life is comedy and of course that he seeks to make people who follow him laugh on his official profile.

This time we will address a video very fun in which he appears first testing a filter, clarifying that he feels like a very shy person, of course he said this with all possible sense of humor since we know that this is not the case, later he checked it by dancing in front of his cell phone. the most flirtatious way she found.

The resource of having that figure not so aligned or exercised is a factor that he always uses to seek laughter in his audience, something that we have already noticed on several occasions and that may be the same reason why he has not decided to get in shape.

Quickly the publication got many views and likes, interactions where his fans also came to comment on how much fun they had to see it in this way, no one imagined that he would present us with a clip of this style, much less in the way he did it. made.

Although it only lasts a few seconds, it achieved to make laugh and it did its job, one more test of great taste that it has to make its audience happy, although sometimes it has to show off in this unusual way.

Capi Pérez has fun sharing content on his social networks.

It is important to remember that in addition to being participating in Come Joy as he always does on TV Azteca, at this time he is also participating in a Reality Show where he returned for the second time for the third season, it is about LOL (Last One Laughing) , streamed on Amazon Prime Video and directed by Eugenio Derbez.

In this program, Capi Pérez and nine other comedians are competing to try to make their companions laugh and thus expel those from the house to earn 1 million pesos, a prize that Carlos wants to reach in this, which is his second chance.

We recommend that if you still do not see the first and second season, go and enjoy it, moments full of fun and laughter that will surely make you want to see this third season of which only two chapters have been trained.