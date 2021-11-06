Capi Pérez surrounded by cowgirls imposes fashion for white boots | INSTAGRAM

It is well known that the famous conductor of Aztec TV Capi Pérez has managed to stand out among the public becoming one of the favorite stars of the viewers, all thanks to the humor and it makes an interesting way to interact in the program.

This time we will address a Photography that he shared through his official Instagram in which he decided to confess that he was imposing an old fashion, the white ankle bootsWell, he was wearing a very interesting yellow outfit accompanied by those boots that sought to combine a bit with the flirtatious cowgirls that were around him.

And it is that in the program they had a presentation, in which we could see these young women doing an interpretation and of course wearing their own boots, although they were black, but the comedian of course she had to hilariously express that her white ankle boots were the ones to come back from fashion, a shoe that we cannot see in it every day, much less on television.

The photo was very attractive to his fans and to some of his fellow comedians, who made their correct comments in the box of the publication, as well as who also congratulated him for imposing fashion in such an elegant way.

The publication managed to have more than 86,000 likes in just a few hours, as well as thousands of comments where viewers expressed how well he looked surrounded by so much beauty.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL PHOTO OF EL CAPI WITH THE COQUETO JEANS



Capi Pérez imposes fashion with his white ankle boots.

Of course, in his Instagram stories we could also see how he was once again promoting the Star Plus streaming platform, in which they are broadcasting the new Chucky series, the doll that scared those who saw the movies as much as possible. your time and you are now back for a new stage in your content.

So we can also observe that he went to a dinner with his partner and was enjoying a delicious meal and also a live show that left him and had to share it by recording a video of what was happening, a show full of fire that left him with open mouth.

In addition, we could also see that he is out for a walk, he takes advantage of each of his weekends to travel with his partner and enjoy as much as possible the landscapes and the cultural and natural riches that our country has.

In Show News we will continue to enjoy Capi Pérez and his funny comments and of course everything he shares through his social networks.