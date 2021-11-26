Capi Pérez “The Golden Comedian” revives Valentín Elizalde | INSTAGRAM

If as a driver of “Come Joy” Sounds good to you, El Capi Pérez will manage to convince you that he is even a better comedian, in addition to that the rancheras do not sing badly, literally, because he has been singing this regional Mexican genre on several occasions in “I want to sing”.

The famous has earned his renown in the TV and he has won the hearts of his audience, always making it clear that he is not a professional singer, that he considers himself much more of a comedian but that he likes singing very much and allows him to play interesting roles and explore himself.

In addition, on several occasions he has sung songs by one of his favorite interpreters, Valentine Elizalde, so we could give the title as “The Golden Comedian”, referring to the “Golden Rooster”, giving the best of himself on the microphone.

That is why this time we will address some fun stories that he uploaded to his official Instagram, in which he appears performing one of his greatest hits, “The winner”, singing with all the feeling possible and of course trying to imitate the excellent voice that the Sonoran had.

The impressive thing about it is that despite the fact that he does not take singing so seriously, he has been improving a lot and now he manages to sing his voice almost reaching excellence, some of his fans consider that he could already dedicate it to him sung, but he knows very well that he needs to keep practicing if he wants to.

Capi Pérez has very much enjoyed his interpretations of a Mexican regional, especially Valentín Elizalde.

For now he will continue to entertain his television audience and of course also all those people who attend his Comedy events, where he shows that he is in front of an audience on a stage is one of his favorite things in life.

In addition, his participation in the third season of LOL was recently confirmed, a program hosted and produced by Eugenio Derbez that will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video this December 10, we recommend that you do not miss it for the world because Cap Pérez will make you laugh out loud and that’s for sure.

On this occasion it will be the turn of Mau Nieto, Gaby Navarro, Cojo Feliz, Ricardo Pérez, La Bea, Cocos Celis, Paco de Miguel, Ricardo Peralta and El Capi Pérez, to compete to win this award and of course also the laughter of the public , the fame that their participation can generate and everything that is generated by participating in a program of this stature.