Recently, the 2021 Radio Awards and his assistants took the opportunity to attend with various elegant outfits and Cap Pérez I can’t help but do the same and share three different elegant outfits that he used for the gala.

We will start with the first one, which was the one he used to get to the award and it is a nice colored suit yellow mustard, accompanied by a brown blouse and a hat of the same tone, as well as some shoes that made up the incredible and elegant outfit that also carried clear sunglasses with him.

There is no doubt that this is the best of the three outfits and in fact he shared three different images that he made in a photographic studio to have the memory of this important day for him.

The second of the outfits is a very northern one, a navy blue suit with which it seems to be part of a Mexican regional group, although it is written as Chalino Sánchez, of course with boots and a hat, also accompanied by some accessories that did it. look imposing and “feel once again the authority in your being.”

For the third of the outfits we found a sky blue suit, a very light tone that would even appear to be white, but of course accompanied by an elegant white and lilac shirt, shades that combine very well and that made it look fantastic and elegant.

In addition, the jacket of the last of the garments he used has three ribbons on the front, a very unusual design in this type of suit, since buttons are normally used.

El Capi Pérez always shares his best photos on his social networks.

Of course, his comedian friends came to the publication of his official Instagram to share their opinion and many made some jokes, such as Richie O’farrill who considers him a Fashion icon.

Of course his fans dumped and most of them agreed that the mustard yellow outfit was the best of all and the one that made him look even more handsome than he already is, although he has never considered himself this way. many of the viewers consider it that way.

The sense of humor, the personality and now the elegant way in which he models for these Instagram photos show that Capi Pérez has a lot to give and deliver to his audience, entertaining them every time he has the opportunity and will continue to do so with what he wants.