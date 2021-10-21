VCTOR MARTNEZ

Updated Thursday, 21 October 2021 – 02:27

The group has swept the last renewables auction and ensures that it receives constant calls from investors looking for business opportunities.

The CEO of Capital Energy, Juan Jos Snchez.EM

The latest auction of renewables organized by the Government has been more news by the large electricity companies that have decided not to go to the bidding due to the situation of “regulatory uncertainty” in the country than by those that have chosen to take over the auctioned capacity. And among these last one stands out above all, Capital Energy, that has been done by itself with half of the power in the bidding and has allowed the energy vice president to save the furniture Teresa Ribera.

Who is this company? Do you have the capacity to carry out all the projects committed to the Government? Capital Energy boasts 20 years of experience in the energy sector, although its leap occurred last year with a strategic reorientation with which it aspires to become the first 100% renewable integrated electricity group. That is, the leader with ‘green’ generation capacity with an integrated marketer with which to supply electricity to its customers.

Behind the company is the businessman Jess Martn Buezas, with family ties related to livestock and transportation. On the Madrid circuit he is also known for his family relationship (former son-in-law) of the president of ACS and Real Madrid, Florentino Prez. The owner of Capital Energy is the Executive Vice President and has created a world-class team to run the business day with Juan Lasala -former CEO of Red Elctrica- as non-executive chairman, and Juan Jos Sánchez, ex of Enags, as CEO. The workforce has doubled in the last two years and expects to close 2021 with 450 employees in Spain.

The company is currently working on more than 400 wind and photovoltaic projects in Spain and Portugal and aims to install a portfolio of 35 ‘green’ gigawatts. This figure would be equivalent, to put it in context, to a third of the current energy capacity of the national electricity system. At the end of 2020, of the portfolio of renewable assets in Spain and Portugal, 12,124 MW are under development and 20,769 MW under study.

Financing this number of projects will not be easy. “We are evaluating all the tools, both debt and equity, available in the market. We operate in an environment of high capital liquidity and a high appetite for the renewable sector. This generates competition among capital providers, which each time they structure more imaginative and efficient solutions. The important thing is to have good projects to finance. If you have them, the options are multiple “, the CEO of the firm explains to EL MUNDO.

Sanchez stands out from the criticism made by some rival companies and investors about the regulatory uncertainty in Spain after the approval of the last Royal decree law which includes a millionaire hack on the income of Iberdrola or Endesa. “Investor appetite is very high. There is no day that one or more potential investors do not knock on our door to inquire about opportunities to co-invest with us or to invest in our capital or assets at different levels,” he says.

In any case, it warns of the effects that regulatory fluctuations can generate on the consumer. “It is important that governments and competent institutions in regulatory matters, at all levels, from the European to the municipal, continue to consolidate the foundations of a framework that is as stable and predictable as possible, avoiding fluctuations that benefit no one: least of all, That said: uncertainties are not feared, they are identified, evaluated and managed in the best possible way to mitigate and minimize their potential impacts. In any case, and despite the fact that there are many things to improve, fundamentals of the Spanish renewable sector continue to be very solid, “he highlights.

Sánchez assures that his triumph in the ‘green’ energy auction will have no effect on the company’s potential IPO, which was aborted before the summer due to the market situation. “The result of the auction helps us to continue consolidating our business project for multiple reasons, but it does not necessarily accelerate a possible future listing “, concludes.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more