Decision of the Constitutional Court

Updated on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – 18:06

While waiting to know in detail the sentence of the TC, we try to clarify some keys on how it affects the situation of citizens and municipalities

Housing construction in Madrid. Courts The Constitutional Court annuls the municipal capital gains tax Podcast What is capital gains tax and how does it affect you?

The Constitutional Court has advanced its decision to annul the plusvala municipal by which the Spanish city councils enter almost 2,500 million euros each year. It considers that the method of calculating the tax base is unconstitutional and, while waiting to know in detail the sentence, the decision has generated endless doubts and questions among taxpayers. We try to clarify some keys:

What is the Plusvala tax?

The capital gains tax It is a municipal ownership rate that is applied in all cases of transfer of a property to another person, either a sale, a inheritance or one donation. It must be paid in 30 days, except in the inheritances that the payment term is six months and is set automatically by multiplying the cadastral value of the land of each house by the coefficients established by each consistory based on the years of ownership of that property. That is, of the years that you have had it in your possession if you are the selling party, because in the case of a sale it is the selling party who pays it.

Can the municipalities now collect the capital gain?

Noel tax Transmissions cannot be required from now on and until a new calculation method is established.

Can the taxpayers who have paid it claim?

As you warn Antonio Martinez, partner of Martnez Lafuente LawyersIt is still too early to answer this question exactly. “Everything is waiting for the TC to determine the scope of its decision, which will set the standard for the claims,” ​​he tells EL MUNDO.

From the Association of Financial Users (Asufin) they share these precautions, although they call to differentiate between two situations: the liquidation and the self-assessment of the income tax. plusvala.

What happens if I have paid the capital gains tax?

In the settlement of a tribute, the city council calculates the amount to be paid based on the operation it affects and the taxpayer pays that amount. It is more common in smaller populations. The important thing about the liquidation is that the citizen has one month after the tax is collected to initiate the claim. “If you have not claimed in that month the amount corresponding to capital gains tax, it is difficult to claim it now,” they point out from Asufin. However, they refer back to the content of the sentence, which could contemplate an extraordinary claim process for these situations.

What about self-assessments?

They are more typical of large cities. In self-assessments, it is the citizen himself who initiates and completes the entire process, including payment. In these cases, you have a period of four years to establish any claim and according to the experts, this difference could be the key, because the decision of the TC opens the door for the municipalities to have to return the amount of the taxes that are already appealed.

Since the TC questioned the validity of this tax in 2017, many taxpayers have appealed the tax, so there are quite a few open files, without a firm resolution in which all legal remedies have been exhausted.

What do I do if I just bought a home?

The sentence has immediate effects, with which it is no longer possible that the tax has to be paid as it was configured until now. That is to say, at the moment the municipalities cannot collect this tribute from their citizens for any of the operations that it affects.

Carlos de la Sierra, An expert lawyer in Tax Law at Reclamador.es, further specifies this case. “In the event that the taxpayer has recently paid the tax, he will have to abide by the established deadlines to present the corresponding appeal,” he points out.

On the contrary, “in the cases in which the urban land is transmitted from the declaration of unconstitutionality to the reform of the Local Finance Law, taxpayers will be spared having to pay the tax. “

How long could it take for the Treasury to develop a new method of calculating goodwill?

It is one of the great unknowns and also one of the biggest sources of criticism towards the Tax Agency. The Ministry of Finance and Public Function, led by Mara Jess Montero, reacted shortly after learning about the position of the TC and assured that it “finalizes a legal draft to offer legal security to taxpayers and certainty to taxpayers. town halls“.

From Reclamador.es, Carlos de la Sierra explains that the time “fundamentally will depend on the system they choose to perform the new calculation of the capital gains tax. The simplest and fastest solution would be to compare the cadastral values ​​at the time of acquisition of the land with those values ​​at the time of transfer. However, we hope that this is not the solution adopted by the legislator since the Supreme Court warned in 2019 that these values ​​tend to be detached from real market prices “.

In his opinion, “the best thing to do would be to use a comparison method that takes into account real market prices, although such a method is expensive and takes time to develop.”

From the Association of Financial Users (Asufin) They point out that now the ball is in the Treasury’s roof, “that it should establish the new calculation system” and affect taxpayers based on what it raises and how it raises it, “for example, it will have to determine if it has retroactive effects or not”.

They have had 4 years to do it and have not prepared anything. They have been charging this time unfairly, even in cases of dacin on por.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more