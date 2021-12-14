

The decision against former President Trump’s adviser was unanimous by the Capitol assault committee.

Photo: Alex Wong / .

The select committee to investigate the January 6 assault on the Capitol recommended on Monday that the House hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress, who was the White House chief of staff during the presidency of Donald Trump.

A nine-member bipartisan panel voted unanimously in favor of a report that includes a resolution recommending that the House hold Meadows in contempt and that be referred to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution.

Meadows, who would be close to facing criminal charges related to the attack, declined to appear for a deposition to answer questions about Trump’s actions on January 6.

The 51-page contempt report exposed Meadows’ refusal to comply with the subpoena, which required him to submit a large number of records to the committee and sit down for a deposition with investigators, CNBC reported.

The committee noted that Meadows turned in thousands of records before backing down and refusing to cooperate, citing former President Trump’s claim that Meadows’ testimony is protected by executive privilege.

“When the logs raise questions, as they surely do, you should come in and answer those questions,” said Bennie Thompson, chairman of the committee investigating the robbery on Capitol Hill, who is also a member of the Democratic Party for the state of Mississippi.

And when the time came for him to disobey the law, to come in and testify about the questions, changed his mind and told us to hit sand. Didn’t even show upThompson said.

The committee’s vice chairman, Liz Chaney, of the Republican Party, said the records Meadows produced left no doubt that the White House knew about the riot on Capitol Hill as the chaos unfolded.

She and California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff both read a series of messages that were sent to Meadows during the riot.

“Mark, the president needs to tell the people on Capitol Hill to go home. This is hurting us all. Is destroying his legacyCheney read, citing a text allegedly sent by Fox host Laura Ingraham.

Cheney added that Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, sent several messages to Meadows apparently pressuring him.

“We need an Oval Office address,” wrote Trump Jr. “Got to condemn this shit ASAP“Reads another of the messages, according to Cheney.

Last week Meadows sued the committee and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asking the court to invalidate two of the panel’s subpoenas, instead of appearing for her already scheduled deposition.

