Capricorn, your season is here. Remember that this is a time of strong connection with the Energy available from the universe, so you should make the best of it. These days the border between underworld and the cosmic world it fades for your sign, so don’t be surprised if on this day you experience increased perception and sensitivity.

During this stage you can also benefit from some planetary transits, since from the 28th to the 30th of December, Venus retrograde It will be in conjunction with Mercury in Capricorn, which means that these are key days to specify and communicate decisions. Your thoughts will be more structured and you will seek changes that give you long-term stability.

Work and money

Despite being a sign of an introverted spirit, you know how to cope very well in social areas, so today is a good day to start a negotiation or close an agreement that you had pending.

Capricorns are extremely hardworking, fighters and practical, but they can also be too demanding of themselves, so today try to give yourself a break and avoid treating yourself too harshly.

In case you do not have a job at this time, do not worry, because your professionalism is recognized by those around you. Be patient because these days you could receive a call with a job offer and finally get that job you were waiting for, the one that will allow you to achieve professional success and play an important role.

Capricorns, you will not lack money on this day, but neither will you spare, so try not to waste resources on things you do not need. It’s okay to invest in little luxuries, but try not to overdo it.

Love

Capricorn in love is quite observant and cautious, and if we add to that that Venus in retrograde could make things more difficult for you, then it is likely that on this day you will not have much progress in the field.

It is likely that this day (and the rest of the week) you act in a more analytical than emotional way, which will undoubtedly avoid uncomfortable or complicated situations.

If you are a single Capricorn, I recommend you look for an acquaintance or acquaintance under the signs of Taurus or Virgo, both share the realistic and practical look that you have, for that reason they are highly compatible.

Health

In this area, I advise you to start scheduling your doctor’s appointments, either for a routine check-up or with that specialist you need to see. In this way you can start a new year without pain or discomfort. A consultation will give you relief and more certainty of how to deal with that health problem.

The capricorn season start the day December 21, 2021 in the morning and ends the January 19, 2022 in the evening

