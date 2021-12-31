Dear Capricorn, Happy Birthday! Mhoni Seer It tells you what you have in store for this December 31st.

Capricorn, remember that in this part of the month the stars are on your side, so you will close the year in the best way: with an incredible connection with the energy of the universe that will give you a feeling of peace and harmony. It’s the perfect time to let go of bad experiences, free your mind, and prepare to start over.

This end of the year will be very positive for people who are governed by this zodiac sign, because this day will be to forgive those who hurt you. If the year brought distances or disagreements, try to reconnect with that person to reconnect.

Work and money

Today forget about work for a moment and rest. You can use this energy that the stars give you to let go of a work or career project that is not giving you any type of growth or satisfaction.

Capricorns are extremely hardworking, fighters and practical, but they can also be too demanding of themselves, so today try to give yourself a break and celebrate the beginning of the year with those you love the most.

Capricorns, money will not be lacking on this day, but be careful, because right on this day they tend to overspend on things they do not need. Although it is a day of celebration, try not to spend all your Christmas bonus because you will need it to survive the January slope.

Capricorn constellation. Photo: Pixabay

Love

Without a doubt, this last day of the year is the time to enjoy the ones you love the most. If you have a partner, you can take advantage of the New Year’s dinner to remind that special someone how you feel and why you want to take the next step. It will certainly be exciting for both of you.

If you are on the road to being single, don’t worry, because 2022 looks to be a great year in terms of love. A romance from the past could appear and surprise you with intentions of a longer and lasting commitment.

Photo: Pixabay

Health

In this area, I advise you to start scheduling your doctor’s appointments, either for a routine check-up or with that specialist you need to see. In this way you can start a new year without pain or discomfort. A consultation will give you relief and more certainty of how to deal with that health problem.

Capricorn season begins the day December 21, 2021 in the morning and ends the January 19, 2022 in the evening

