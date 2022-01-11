Capricorn, happy birthday! Mhoni Seer predict your horoscope for this January 11 of 2022.

We are in full conjunction of the Sun with Venus passing through your signDear Capricorn, so from the beginning of December until next March, you will be living a period of strong changes and transformations in issues related to time management, limits, forms and structures.

Capricorn, this week is the perfect time to ask yourself “what are you holding on to?” There is a very promising future for you, a series of experiences that you are about to live and that are marked in your destiny but that you could miss if you do not listen carefully to your intuition. It’s time to face those fears that stop you from doing positive changes in your life.

Work and money

On issues economic and laborDear Capricorn, you are in total balance and harmony. If you have been looking for a raise, the time has come for this to happen because you have everything in your favor to achieve it. It is also very likely that money will come to you in some unexpected way so open your eyes very wide because you would not like it at all for this January cost.

If you do not have a job at this time, there are many possibilities that a very good opportunity will present itself for you where you will find possibilities of growingIn addition to the fact that the work environment is very promising. Do not miss the opportunities and apply to all the vacancies that you find because one of them is your ideal job. Good luck.

For those born in Capricorn who are looking to undertake, this is a very good time to do it, opportunities will present themselves before you very easily, just try to be careful of your money.

Love

Some Capricorns are going through a difficult situation in your relationships. They may have had a fight, they may be estranged, or there is just a lot of tension between you. Maybe something did not turn out as you expected or that misunderstanding was the result of a lack of communication that made your imagination fly, but don’t worry that all this will happen, as long as you are willing to listen and reach an agreement.

Be careful, Capricorn, because for others of you this distancing could be very important because it represents for you a possibility to evaluate whether or not it is worth continuing in this situation. Remember that we are in a period of restructuring and it is time to think about what will be the best path for you. Always listen to your intuition to make these kinds of decisions.

Health

Capricorn, give yourself a break because I notice you with a very high level of physical and mental exhaustion. You may be having headaches and general body discomfort due to tiredness. Change your habits to have a better lifestyle, a little exercise to get rid of stress would not be a bad thing for you.

Be careful when using scissors, knives, or anything sharp because you could cut yourself. Waters!

