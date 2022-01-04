Happy Birthday dear Capricorn! Mhoni Seer tells you what the stars have in store for this Tuesday, January 4.

Capricorn, don’t forget that Venus retrograde It will be present in your sign until next January 19, so you can live these days with emotions on the surface, experiencing feelings with much more intensity than at other times of the year.

Related news

2022 is here And it’s the perfect time to leave bad experiences behind and forget the people who hurt you in the past. Free your Mind, recover energy Y start writing another chapter of your story.

It is an ideal month for reflection, but above all to recognize the value you have. Gone are those times when you felt alone and lost, because you have learned that the first thing you must do to vibrate high again is to find the self-love.

Capricorn constellation. Photo: Pixabay

Work and money

This day is a good opportunity to start planning that new work project or business What do you have in mind. Take the opportunity to contact a former collaborator or former boss who can help you make it happen.

Capricorns are extremely hardworking, fighting and practical, but they can also be too demanding of themselves, so lower your enthusiasm two lines and remember that you should also take time to rest.

Capricorns, I highly recommend take care of your money on this day because we are already in the January cost. Annual payments and heavy expenses are coming, so it would not be bad if this month they were deprived of some luxuries to be able to meet their payments and obligations on time and why not? Start saving for your next vacation.

Photo: Unsplash

Love

In matters of love not everything will be honey on flakes. Perhaps this day you must face a conflict or tension with your partner, so it is likely that you will have to give a little to solve it. Remember that you are not always right, so try to be more understanding and respect the decisions of your life partner.

It is also time to get away from that relationship that has done so much damage to you. Do not forget that bad love decisions always have an expiration dateSo be patient, everything will pass soon.

Photo: Unsplash

Health

Capricorn, you have finally had time to rest on these holidays and it is because you keep so busy with routine and daily tasks that you almost forget that there is nothing more important than your own health.

The body has its ways of warning you that something is wrong, so if you have felt discomfort or pain it is time to start schedule your doctor appointments, either for a routine check-up or with that specialist you need to see. A little meditation and fresh air will go a long way.

This way you can start a healthy new year with a better quality of life.

Photo: Unsplash

Don’t forget that the Capricorn season starts the day December 21, 2021 in the morning and ends the January 19, 2022 in the evening.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

bnaj