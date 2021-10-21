In 2018, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were shocked to see Avengers: Infinity War – 79%. In addition to the fact that it was an epic adventure like few others in the franchise, it ended with the death of half the universe, and although many have blamed Star-Lord for having beaten Thanos and waking him up when the heroes were about to take the Gauntlet from him. Infinito, or Thor for not having aimed at his head when he had the opportunity to kill him with his ax, director Nia DaCosta assures that Captain America is to blame.

On Avengers: Infinity War A badly wounded Vision is brought to Wakanda, but since he knows Thanos is going to Earth to take his Infinity Stone from him, he offers to sacrifice himself. Captain America says that they “do not exchange lives”, so together with the Wakandians they face the invading alien army. In the end, none of that works, because Thanos arrives in a portal, and although Scarlet Witch explodes the Mind Stone along with Vision, the villain uses the Time Stone to get the object and thus complete his Gauntlet.

According to DaCosta, director of the sequel to Captain Marvel – 60%, The marvels, Captain America acted as an antihero, and because of him the villain was able to realize his plan and make the “Snap”, with which half of the life in the universe disappeared. These were his words for the Inverse medium (via Den of Geek):

Something I like to say a bit lightly about Captain America is that Snap is his fault because he was trying so hard trying to do the right thing. There is a world where he is a villain because at the end of the day, he should have sacrificed Vision. He chose the life of a robot, albeit sentient, over literally the entire universe. There’s a kind of anti-hero to it if you want to look at it through that lens.

DaCosta is not just any filmmaker, she is a fan of Marvel and knows that universe very well; In the interview with Inverse, he said that he grew up reading comics and knew everything about the animated series Spider-Man and The Fantastic Four when he grew up. The director continued:

People would say that I am crazy to think that way, but there is something about the journey of the anti-hero and the hero. The pain of the hero is something that drives them to martyr themselves, and the pain of an antihero is something that begins their journey rather than ends it.

DaCosta’s words will give a lot to talk about among fans, and it is interesting that these types of conversations take place, as they question characters that many consider heroes. Captain America is fallible and many of his actions are questionable. We could start by saying that he murders his enemies left and right without any kind of consideration; While Batman caused a major scandal in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% because he ruthlessly murdered his enemies – Captain America was not questioned in the same way in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And even if DaCosta is questioned about his claim that the Captain chose the life of a robot over the entire universe (since he believed they could win), why did he choose to sacrifice the lives of Wakandans to defend Vision?

The marvels It will hit theaters in 2023, and not only will it have Brie Larson back as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, but it will add new superheroines Monica Rambeau, introduced on WandaVision – 95% in the skin of Teyonah Parris, and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, who will appear for the first time in her Disney Plus series, played by Iman Vellani.

