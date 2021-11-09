

The car was removed on October 20 for apparent obstruction of traffic and pedestrians.

Photo: Tony Harrison / Creative Commons

What was initially treated as a simple car parked on a street, became a tourist attraction in Italy, It was in the same place for 47 years and it became a local monument.

The owner of the vehicle named Angelo Fregolent, 94, parked his car in 1974 in front of the kiosk that his wife operated in the city of Conegliano, province of Treviso, but he was never moved from his place again.

The gray Lancia Fulvia model car from 1962, it was used by Fregolent to store press copies that had not been soldThe Daily Mirror reported.

Over the years, the compact four-door car has become an attraction for tourists and residents of the city, who frequently take selfies and post them on social networks, reaching the point of earning a bookmark in Google Maps.

However, after almost five decades serving as an immovable emblem of the town, the Lancia Fulvia was removed because it apparently blocked the flow of traffic and pedestrians.

It was exactly on October 20 when the vehicle was taken to the Auto e Modo d’Epoca Motorshow, in Padua, to be exhibited for a short time as a monument along with other classic cars, said Virgilio Motori, reported Insider.

The vehicle is expected to be restored and placed in the garden of the Cerletti Oenological School, which is in front of Angelo Fregolent’s house, and is expected to continue to be a local landmark that the couple will be able to see from their window, Virgilio Motori said.

Giovanni Berton, who works in the mechanical vehicle trade sector and is the historic president of the Serenissima automobile club in Conegliano, told Virgilio Motori: “The history of the Fulvia has gone around the world and we could not remain indifferent.”

“Thus was born the idea of ​​taking it to the car showroom, where many will be able to admire it,” said Berton.

Even Piero Garbellotto, a candidate for mayor of Conegliano came to take a selfie with the Lancia Fulvia last month and highlighted how long it has been parked.

For his part, Fregolent told Il Gazzettino that he worked at the kiosk for 40 years with his wife Bertilla, who is ten years his junior,

Local residents indicated that the vehicle became an iconic element in the city, something highlighted by resident Luca Zaia, 42, who told Il Gazzettino: “The car has been parked there since I was going to school.”

