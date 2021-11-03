Last week, Cara de Sapato was crowned light heavyweight champion in the Professional Fighters League (PFL), donned his first belt around his waist, amended four fights without losing and put $ 1 million in the account. If anyone still doubts whether there is a life after the UFC, Sapato left a clear message.

“I once thought I didn’t have a post-UFC life, that’s funny. Today I see that not only am I happier, I am also more satisfied and better financially than I was in the UFC »said the Brazilian in dialogue with the Combate site.

And he added in this regard: “The UFC was good for me for a while, but not only do you have a life outside of the UFC, you have a very good life, maybe even better. Even if I had an invitation to return, I would never go ».

Sapato reviewed his last months a bit: «My dream was to win this belt, I was tremendously happy, fulfilled, especially after what I went through in the last three years, with three surgeries after three serious injuries. This was putting me very low, and with that came the defeats, I could not perform as I wanted (…). Sometimes the head wanted to do it, but the body did not respond and that left me in a very emotional state. Surgeries, time without training, time without fights, and when I fought, defeats came ».

“Then came the UFC exit and all that shook me. Winning this belt is much more than a simple piece of metal, it is truly a complete story, a film of improvement that goes through my head. This is really incredible, indescribable, a great sense of accomplishment. I am very grateful at this time »added.

In the final, Antônio Cara de Sapato beat Marthin Hamlet by submission in the first round – Photo: PFL

Cara de Sapato was also able to put a jackpot in his bank account. He took $ 1 million for the title. The amount must be less with tax discounts. The fighter emphasized that the award is good for financial stability, but it is his professional achievement that he is most proud of.

In 2022, Sapato promises to come in search of a PFL championship twice. It guarantees that you want to remain on the organization’s list next year.

«I want to get the two-time championship. I feel pretty good in the PFL. I want to thank everyone at the PFL, from the CEO to the staff, the people who receive us at the hotel, everyone, they are very great people, who value us very much. I am very happy to be a part of the PFL. Without a doubt, my plan is to come back next year and look for the second title, adapting better to the category and with an even better performance.«, Closed the fighter, who is now happy and a millionaire.

