12/06/2021 at 09:24 CET

The Caracas and Deportivo Táchira They will play another modern classic to define the new Venezuelan soccer champion after obtaining the first two places in the final phase of hexagonal A on the tenth and last day of the tournament.

The Caracas tied against him Deportivo Lara (2-2) but it was enough to go to the final with 18 points in the table and also qualified for the Group Stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022.

For its part, Deportivo Táchira was reunited with the victory against Estudiantes de Mérida (2-0) reaching second place in hexagonal A and leaving Monagas out, who was defeated against Deportivo La Guaira (2-0).

These are other headlines that the day leaves:

LA GUAIRA FRUSTRA FINAL DE MONAGAS

Deportivo La Guaira stopped Monagas from playing in the Venezuelan soccer final by beating them 2-0 on the last day.

The match started well for Deportivo La Guaira, who opened the scoring in the 7th minute thanks to a goal by José Alexander Riasco and Yohan Cumana sealed the victory with another goal in the 80th minute.

METROPOLITANS TO THE SOUTH AMERICAN

Metropolitanos drew against Aragua (2-2) but did not complicate their plans to qualify for the Copa Sudamericana 2022 by staying in first place in the tournament’s hexagonal B with 14 points.

Aragua was superior during the first part of the game thanks to two goals from Alfredo Stephens and Diego García, in minute 4 and 28, respectively.

However, in the second half Metropolitanos woke up and in the 70th minute Andrés Enrique Ferro scored the first goal for the team, followed by Juan Ernesto Mancín in added time.

TÁCHIRA RECOVERIES FOR THE FINAL

Deportivo Táchira, who was defeated on the ninth match by Deportivo Lara (2-1) managed to recover for the last match and thus define their classification for the final of Venezuelan soccer by beating Estudiantes de Mérida (2-0).

Left winger Freddy Góndola was commissioned to take Deportivo Táchira to safety with two goals, the first in minute 19 and then in minute 40.

In this way, the team secured their pass to the final and also to the Group Phase of the Copa Libertadores 2022.

The Venezuelan soccer final will be played on December 11.