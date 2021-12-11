The Lions of Caracas They are a baseball team from the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP). From Foundation They have had as headquarters the University Stadium of Caracas at the Central University of Venezuela. The Leones del Caracas Club was born on August 8, 1952.

The story begins when his Pablo Morales, reached a monetary agreement with Martín Tovar Lange and acquired the currency of Cervecería de Caracas and thus became the sole owner of the team, and then changed the name to Leones del Caracas.

The team made its debut on October 17, 1952 at the Caracas University Stadium facing its eternal rival the Navegantes del Magallanes, where they prevailed with a score of four runs to zero.

Part of the history of the Lions

In the 1960s, the team won four titles, counting in its ranks with players such as Víctor Davalillo, César Tovar, Pete Rose, José Tartabull, Tony Curry, Ken Harrelson, Jim Hunter, Dagoberto Campanerís, Gonzalo Márquez, Dámaso Blanco and Luis Peñalver.

A date to remember in the hairy organization is October 17, 1957, when Víctor Davalillo, the all-time leader in hits in Venezuela, debuted. In the same season, Jack Baumer homered in his first at-bat during the game on Nov. 6, 1957. This was how he became the only Lions player to do so.

In the seventies the team won three more titles and in the eighties it got another five, taking the recognition of having won three titles in a row. In that same decade, he also obtained the first title of the Caribbean Series in Hermosillo, Mexico, under the command of Alfonso “Chico” Carrasquel.

After these 30 years of abundance in titles, in the nineties, it was scarce in titles obtained, obtaining only the title corresponding to the 1994/95 season.

A new century

The year 2000 was not simply a turn of the century but it also changed owners, since Pablo Morales Jr. and his brother Gonzalo Morales Chirinos (as heirs to the Morales estate on behalf of the rest of his brothers), along with Oscar Prieto Parraga (partner and heir also along with his brothers) sell all the rights of the team to the Cisneros Organization led by the magnate Gustavo Cisneros. Cisneros, at the press conference for the purchase of the team, announced to the fans that he would revolutionize the way a baseball club in Venezuela had been running, in the following years the first exclusive store related to the team was opened, which would include selling in its services. the venues for the matches.

The arrival of the Cisneros Organization has brought a series of positive changes in the team, since in the season of buying the currency, the team would not be able to reach the “Semi-Final” or Round Robin for the second consecutive time, the felines took a leap and in the following years they managed to stabilize their records to the point of reaching two consecutive finals (2004/05 and 2005/06).

Author: Luis Cáceres