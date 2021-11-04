The team of Lara Cardinals in his visit to the University Stadium to face the La Guaira Sharks, emerging victorious in his match today in the season 2021-2022 of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

After coming down with a bit of a downcast mood due to their two setbacks yesterday, they recovered and retaliated against the ninth of the La Guaira Sharks and beat them 5-1 at the shark’s home.

From the very first episode they began attacking the “Red Birds”, with a single by Ildemaro Vargas, later with a great turn by Gorkys Hernandez who took 12 pitches from the Sharks starter to end his turn with a ticket, by the same route Yordanys Linares reached base from the ticket so that with a sacrifice fly by Carlos Rivero Vargas scored to open the board.

It seemed like a promising offense for the Sharks in the closing of the first inning, following the same formula as the Cardinals, a single by their first batter and a walk for Danry Vasquez and Daniel Mayora, the bases loaded and one out for Rafael Marchan to hit a line of goal. in front of shortstop and Querecuto took middle ground and retired the inning without a run for the Sharks.

In the second episode, the Littoral team tied the actions after Lorenzo Cedrola scored from second base.

At the top of the third, Linares singles after two outs, Carlos Rivero gets a walk and eventually Juniel Querecuto hit to left field that gave the twilight zone the lead on the board, but that was not all. Jermaine Palacios is on base by a base on balls, a difficult connection fielded by the shark waiter, who makes a good shot at first that pitcher Víctor Díaz did not catch and Carlos Rivero and Juniel Querecuto scored to place the scoreboard 4-1.

In the last inning, Ildemaro Vargas reached base with an infield hit, after two outs hitting Carlos Rivero and a poor reading from the right fielder allowed Vargas to score from first base to put final figures in the game, ending with a result of 5-1 in favor of the Lara Cardinals.

The pitcher who took the victory was Raúl Rivero and the defeat was awarded to Víctor Díaz

