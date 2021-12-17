The set of Lara Cardinals, sealed his classification to the Round robin last night in his match against the La Guaira Sharks, claiming his 27th victory of the campaign to become the second classified of the season 2021-2022 of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

Los Cardenales de Lara is one of the great teams of recent years in the LVBP, once again reaching its participation in the postseason after winning six runs to one over the Tiburones de La Guaira on Thursday at the Antonio Herrera Gutierrez in Barquisimeto.

In the last five seasons the “Red Birds” have been present in all the finals, triumphing in two of them, the pass to Round Robin yesterday was commanded by a tight pitching and an outstanding offense during the match.

Alejandro Requena, Pedro García were the ones who were in charge of the first episodes, García was the one who was credited with the victory, meanwhile the relievers Fabián Blanco, Jean Machí, Yapson Gómez and Diego Moreno combined to work the rest of the match without allowing hits.

THANK YOU DIVINE PASTORA, THANK YOU BARQUISIMETO, THANK YOU FANS! ⚾💯 We are qualified for Round Robin and we are going for more. 🔥💪 Here in the nest everyone #SomosUno 🆑. Each of you have been a very important part of this first step towards our objective. 🏆 Naguará! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EUxMw4HBfA – Lara Cardinals (@CardenalesDice) December 17, 2021

For its part, the offense did its job so the Cardinals could celebrate their qualification at home. The attack began in the first few episodes, thanks to unattainable producers Carlos Rivero and Jermaine Palacios who put the locals up 2-0 before the second leg ended.

Gorkys Hernandez hit a two-run homer in the seventh and hit an RBI single from the club’s sixth and final in the eighth to put the icing on the cake for the twenty-seventh laurel of the red birds.

In addition to the victory and the postseason ticket, the Cardinals celebrated the individual mark established by the big league Ildemaro Vargas, who finished the duel 4-2 to extend his chain of games with hits to 25 and become the ambidextrous hitter with the most number challenges followed with unknowns in league history.

Author: Luis Cáceres

Photo courtesy of LVBP.com