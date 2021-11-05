

Cardi B attends the Fashion Nova: Party with Cardi event in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Tommaso Boddi / .

One of the most anticipated dreams finally came true for Cardi B. After having won five American Music Awards (AMAs), one Grammy Award, four BET Awards, eleven BET Hip Hop Awards, seven Billboards Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards And for becoming an eminence within the American Music Awards ceremony for many years, finally the American composer will have the honor of continuing to achieve success within this organization: host the 2021 American Music Awards.

Cardi B, who has been cataloged in the media The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard as “the current queen of hip hop” and also for having made history in his last AMA appearance at be the first rapper to twice wins the award for favorite rap / hip hop song Thanks to her songs ‘Bodak Yellow’ and ‘Money’, she will be in charge of conducting this new edition of the American Music Awards, which will be held in the city of Los Angeles on November 21 with a broadcast of the ABC network.

Jesse Collins, executive producer of the television and film company Jesse Collins Entertainment, said in a statement last Tuesday his joy to learn that Cardi B will present the awards ceremony with her good energy. “We are immensely excited for dynamic Cardi B to bring her contagious energy to the American Music Awards as a host for the first time.“, He expressed.

This new edition of the American Music Awards started very well for its award ceremony, as it was revealed that 18-year-old American singer Olivia Rodrigo leads the list of nominees with seven nominations, including the award for Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year, this being the first time she is chosen to represent these awards.

Behind of Olivia Rodrigo is the five-time winner of the AMA The Weeknd with six nominations where he will compete alongside BTS, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Drake and Olivia Rodrigo for the Artist of the Year award. The AMAs, whose winners are selected by fans, added new categories this year, among which are Favorite Trend Song, Favorite Gospel Artist and Favorite Latin Duo or Group.

Likewise, rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed in 2020, is nominated in three categories: Favorite Rap / Hip Hop Album, Favorite Rap / Hip Hop Artist, and Favorite Rap / Hip Hop Song.

Keep reading: