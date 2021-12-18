The second baseman of the Cardinals of Lara, Ildemaro Vargas, he connected his hit 26 in a row this season, reaching a mark as the Venezuelan player connecting hits in a row in a season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

In the match between the Cardinals and the Sharks, the bartender for the “Red Birds” fired his unstoppable number 26 in a row to reach the record set by Teolindo Acosta in the 1958 season as the Creole player with the most hits in a row in a season of the season. LVBP.

Vargas reached this record by hitting the La Guaira Sharks on the fifth day of the ninth week of the winter tournament in Venezuela.

Here’s the hit:

Ildemaro tied Teolindo! With this single in the first episode, ILDEMARO VARGAS @ildemaro_tigre tied the mark for the most consecutive matches by hitting a single hit in the same season for a Creole, which was held by Teolindo Acosta alone. 🎥 @LaTeleTuya pic.twitter.com/wFJzPRPjpd – LVBP Archive (@archivolvbp) December 17, 2021

Ildemaro Vargas has just reached 26 games in a row hitting Ties Teolindo Acosta as the two Venezuelans with the most encounters in a campaign, giving hits And it is only two of the general record of Adrián Garrett Big “Caripito”. #Cardinals – Guillermo Liñares (@ guille94) December 17, 2021

🚨🚨 RECORD TIEED !! 🚨🚨 Ildemaro Vargas singles to right field and reaches 26 consecutive games with HIT, equaling Teolindo Acosta’s mark for a Creole in a season in the league! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 # Sharks 1, #Cardinals 0. Low inning 1. – Lara Cardinals (@CardenalesDice) December 17, 2021

“El de Caripito” yesterday, with his 25th hit, also became the switch hitter with the most consecutive games hitting hits, the fourth longest hitting streak in the LVBP and also the sixth player to reach such a milestone, according to information from Tony Flores

Ildemaro Vargas @CardenalesDice becomes the switch hitter with the most consecutive games hitting when completing 25 games. The fourth longest chain in the @LVBP_Oficial and sixth player to achieve it. pic.twitter.com/qscRFwIzpj – Tony Flores (@tonyfloresbbc) December 16, 2021

Numbers in this season by Ildemaro Vargas

Vargas, in 39 games, has traveled to the plate 162 times, hitting 53 hits, scoring 36 runs, driving in 39, shooting a total of 11 homers to leave a batting average of .321.

Author: Luis Cáceres