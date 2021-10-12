Although it will soon be a month since its premiere, The Squid Game – 100% remains as the series of the moment and everyone knows it. The South Korean productions continues to increase its fan base around the world and it is a matter of time for Netflix to confirm the second season. One of the talents observed in the series is Carla avila, Mexican actress who plays a small but notable role. Through Millennium, some statements by the interpreter about her experience as a Latina in the South Korean entertainment industry are shared.

Do not miss: Venom takes the first place from The Squid Game in Netflix’s top 10

It is no secret that South Korea has become a source of endless products that reach America, Europe and the rest of Asia generating enormous impact. We see it with series (dramas) and movies, also with music (those abundant K-pop bands in which their members have become almost consumer goods and not so much people). The South Korean wave that impacts us every day with its lifestyle, aesthetic food, “cute / classy” garments and a status in which the material takes on special importance, but we cannot deny that it has its charm.

The Squid GameWritten and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, it features huge talent from South Korea but also from other parts of the world; for instance, Tripathi Anupam (Ali), born in New Delhi and current resident of Seoul, or Carla Avila, Mexican actress who had the opportunity to shine in the Netflix series with a role that has attracted the attention of the whole world. The script of The Squid Game he required Avila to paint his body a leopard, a practice known as body-painting; The young man from Guadalajara moved to South Korea in 2017 and since then has been working as an interpreter and model for various agencies.

In four years I have seen an impressive growth in the mentality of the Koreans, about my body, that they consider me fat. Suddenly you start to see that your size is now large and you want to enter an ‘s’ and the ‘s’ here is no longer healthy for my body, it is a bit problematic, it has taken my good relapses to come to accept my little body , Right now I love myself, I want my little slices, as without guilt, I try to be healthy but if my body asks me for sugar I will give it to them.

We invite you to read: The Squid Game: the series is accused of misogyny and the director defends himself

South Korea is guided by very demanding beauty standards, for men and women, to the point that the careers of the stars depend largely on them. Since his interview with Talk Talk KOREA in May 2020, Avila She spoke of the complications she had to adapt to the South Korean lifestyle, a culture shock that the Mexican already had in mind long before moving to the country. Here his words:

Thanks to having several Korean friends in Mexico, it gave me an idea of ​​what the culture is like. They talked to me and warned of the biggest cultural shocks that I could experience. We can say that she came mentally prepared. Still, he hit me. (Koreans) can be a bit cold and I am usually a super friend and I love to give hugs, it was difficult. I also had to change the way I dress. I used to have a lot of low-cut clothes, but those kinds of clothes are not so popular here.

Carla avila She remains very focused on her career and intends to become a Latin superstar in Asia; with your participation in The Squid Game little by little he fulfills his goals. In what other high-caliber project will we see her next? At the moment, a second season for the series has not been announced.

You may also be interested in: The Squid Game: Viral TikTok demonstrates the true difficulty of the Honeybomb Challenge