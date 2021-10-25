10/25/2021

On at 20:13 CEST

The overcoming award is an award aimed at those women who have become an example of overcoming and who have shown that anything is possible. With these premises the name that first comes to the head of anyone is that of tennis player Carla Suárez, the athlete who showed great strength and determination when in September 2020 the doctors told her that she suffered from cancer. A strong blow.

The Canarian tennis player was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma that required six months of treatment that included eight chemotherapy sessions and fifteen radiotherapy sessions. A blow from which Carla knew how to overcome and faced with an optimism worthy of a person not only strong but with an incredible desire to live and to continue fighting in this world.

Return to training So much so that in April 2021, seven months after announcing his illness, and showing his fans during that time the follow-up of the treatment on social networks, Suárez returned to a tennis court to train again. Amazing. Carla had a pending issue: his farewell to the tennis courts before retiring for good. She had planned it to be in 2020 but cancer first and the coronavirus pandemic later prevented her from having the goodbye that she had dreamed of, playing her last matches in the most important tournaments on the circuit and leaving with the love of fans from around the world.

I return to say goodbye

Her struggle and her passion for tennis led her to recover and continue with the same desire to be able to retire on a tennis court. He did so.

She reappeared at Roland Garros in May losing in the first round to American Sloane Stephens and fighting a lot on the court before succumbing 6-3, 6-7 (4) and 4-6. It was a tough game but Carla will never forget the standing ovation she got from the Roland Garros headquarters. He lost on the court but playing was already a triumph.

The Olympic Games, a gift

After the Parisian appointment the next objective of the Canarian tennis player was Wimbledon where again she lost in the first round but again selling her skin very expensive, yielding in three sets to Ashleigh Barty, number 1 in the ranking, by 1-6, 7-6 ( 1) and 1-6.

But if Carla Suárez was excited about something, it was being able to go to the Tokyo Olympics. Not in his best dreams could he have imagined living something like this a year ago. It was like a dream come true and he also made it through the first round, to fall in the next. Not only that, in doubles he played alongside his friend Garbiñe Muguruza and they also achieved a victory in the first round to fall later.

The canary said goodbye to the US Open where she fell in the first round, but the important thing is that she will retire on the track as she wished. Suárez won many things in tennis including two WTA titles, but the most important thing was his victory against cancer.

For this commendable faith in herself and for the example that her attitude towards cancer has set for many other women and men, Carla deserves the Overcoming Award.

“We must not lose hope”

In his speech after receiving the award -from the hands of Ignasi Casanovas, Marketing Director of Cupra and Diego Segura, SPORT- Marketing Director, Carla Suárez launched a message of support to women who have gone through and go through the same situation: “I want to thank not only for this recognition but for all the love they have given me. To tell all these people who are struggling not to lose hope or never lose hope. faith”.

The Canarian tennis player recalled the hard times she went through: “There are many years of career, a lot of sacrifice, but at the end of last year it was especially difficult. I have received a lot of love from people and that has been the key for me. From the naturalness that I have always had in my career, I have overcome this disease. If I can help other women or girls in any way to overcome this disease, here I am. “